MLB, players' union, NPB push back deadline on Ohtani posting agreement

Those keeping up with the Shohei Ohtani predicament knew that Major League Baseball, the players' union, and Nippon Professional Baseball had set a deadline of 8 p.m. ET Monday night to come to an agreement on Ohtani jumping to the majors this offseason. An agreement was reached before that time -- just not the one everyone desired.

That's because the sides have agreed to push back the deadline another 24 hours, until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday:

It's impossible to know for sure, but this would seem like a good sign. That the sides are close enough that they deem an extension a worthwhile use of their time suggests an agreement is within reach -- even if it's not yet a given.

If Ohtani is deemed a free agent, he'll likely be held by many as the best available due to his ability to pitch and hit.