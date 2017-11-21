MLB, players' union, NPB push back deadline on Ohtani posting agreement
We still don't know if Ohtani will be jumping to the majors yet
Those keeping up with the Shohei Ohtani predicament knew that Major League Baseball, the players' union, and Nippon Professional Baseball had set a deadline of 8 p.m. ET Monday night to come to an agreement on Ohtani jumping to the majors this offseason. An agreement was reached before that time -- just not the one everyone desired.
That's because the sides have agreed to push back the deadline another 24 hours, until 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday:
It's impossible to know for sure, but this would seem like a good sign. That the sides are close enough that they deem an extension a worthwhile use of their time suggests an agreement is within reach -- even if it's not yet a given.
If Ohtani is deemed a free agent, he'll likely be held by many as the best available due to his ability to pitch and hit.
