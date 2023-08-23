The playoff field for the 2023 Major League Baseball season is taking shape, though there's a bunch of jockeying still to be done in the coming weeks. As things stand, said jockeying won't be taking place atop the NL East or NL West. Those divisions aren't clinched just yet, but playing out the schedule is a mere formality, as the Braves and Dodgers, respectively, have essentially taken care of business in those divisions. The AL Central is far from over and the Twins cannot be trusted to handle their business, but they do have a big lead.

That leaves three divisions that look to be great races down the stretch. The Orioles hold a lead in the AL East, but the Rays are within striking distance. The Brewers have a lead over the Cubs and the Reds are also in range in the NL Central. And in the AL West, the surprising Rangers are barely clinging to a lead over the defending champion Astros and the surging Mariners.

The wild-card races are loaded, too, especially on the NL side. In the AL, the Rays are, for the time being, comfortably in, but then it's the Astros, Blue Jays and Mariners fighting for the last two spots while the Red Sox are in the mix. Over in the aforementioned NL race, the Phillies are on top, but it's not a giant margin. The Giants, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Reds and Marlins are fighting for the last two spots, and the Padres are trying to hang around and make a push.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Rangers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Mariners

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Astros

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 77 48 — 50.8% 98.8% Tampa Bay 76 51 2.0 47.1% 98.7% Toronto 70 56 7.5 2.1% 63.1% Boston 66 60 11.5 0.0% 2.1% N.Y. Yankees 60 65 17.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 65 61 — 87.7% 87.7% Cleveland 60 66 5.0 10.0% 10.0% Detroit 58 68 7.0 2.3% 2.3% Chi. White Sox 49 77 16.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 40 88 26.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Texas 72 54 — 19.5% 70.3% Houston 72 55 0.5 55.4% 91.9% Seattle 71 55 1.0 24.5% 74.1% L.A. Angels 61 65 11.0 0.0% <1.0% Oakland 36 90 36.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 81 44 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 69 57 12.5 0.0% 90.1% Miami 65 62 17.0 0.0% 31.8% N.Y. Mets 59 68 23.0 0.0% 4.5% Washington 58 68 23.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 69 57 — 75.3% 94.4% Chi. Cubs 65 60 3.5 21.3% 68.2% Cincinnati 65 61 4.0 3.2% 32.2% Pittsburgh 57 69 12.0 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 55 72 14.5 0.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 76 48 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 66 61 11.5 0.0% 32.9% San Francisco 65 61 12.0 0.0% 41.7% San Diego 60 67 17.5 0.0% 4.1% Colorado 48 77 28.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

National League