You've heard of Christmas in July. For whatever reason, I'm feeling a bit feisty at the moment, so we're going to draw from that inspiration but go in the opposite direction. Here before we get to the ranking, it's Festivus in June.

That is to say, there are a few teams here that are going to hear about how they've disappointed me in the 2022 season.

Maybe things have turned a corner? Oh man did they bottom out, though. The Phillies had lost 10 of their last 13 games before firing Joe Girardi on Friday. They sat at 21-29 with one of the highest payrolls in baseball, and this was team that entered the season with an 85.5 over/under win total. Lots of players have disappointed, such as Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. Their defense as a whole is terrible. This is (was?) simply unacceptable!

The Tigers' gambling total before the season was 78.5 wins. Basically, they were a credible threat to play around .500 ball and maybe even get into the playoffs or push for the AL Central title. They were surprisingly competitive last season, especially from late May to the end of the season, and then added some strong veterans in the offseason. Instead, they've been one of the worst teams in baseball. Weak follow-up effort here, guys.

The Mariners won 90 games last season and were relatively busy in the offseason. They were supposed to finally end the longest playoff drought in baseball (I'm not gonna say it's been a long time, but Jamie Moyer wasn't even 40 yet). Instead, they haven't looked like a contender for more than a few games and have more resembled one of the worst teams in baseball. They've been as many as nine games under .500 and 11 1/2 games out of first. My only conclusion is they hate their fans.

"Earning" a seven seed on the strength of a bunch of seven-inning wins doesn't really do much for me, so the Marlins haven't actually been relevant since ... 2003? Maybe like 2008 or 2009? They were supposedly a breakout candidate this season. Instead, they lost 19 games in May and are playing at a pace that will top 90 losses in the season. Continuing to stave off relevance isn't admirable.

Who knew there were Geography Gods, ready to spring into action with unconscionable wrath. And yet, just about when the whole "the New York and Los Angeles teams" stuff from last month started to drive pretty much everyone crazy, the Angels have totally fallen apart. It simply has to be the work of an aggrieved Geographer (yes, we know the Angels don't play in Los Angeles; no, we don't really care and will keep going with their brand; no, it isn't true to say "it's not even close to L.A.," as it's absolutely close).

Less than two weeks ago, the Angels were 10 games over .500 and only a game out of first place. They were one of the best teams in the league. They were threatening to finally let people see them play meaningful baseball late in the season.

No more. They haven't won since. That's 11 losses in a row and they are now under .500. Pitiful.