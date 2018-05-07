MLB Power Rankings: Brace yourself, for the Yankees-Red Sox power is back even if it makes you sick

Uh oh. A lot of people not hailing from the northeastern part of the U.S. won't like a certain aspect of this baseball season. Sure, it's still technically early, but we're coming up on 40 games and that's a pretty meaningful sample of baseball. It's entirely possible the two best teams in baseball are the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

As noted, that doesn't sit well with a lot of baseball fans, but those are also two gigantic, nation-wide fan bases and it is honestly pretty damn good for the sport. We're bound to see plenty of those two teams the rest of the way on national TV and we might even get a playoff series between the two hated rivals. Remember how phenomenal the 2003 and 2004 ALCS (plural!) were? Might we get one of those in 2018?

Sure, the Astros, Indians, Angels or someone else might have something to say about that come October. It's possible either the Yankees or Red Sox deal with severe injury issues or start playing terribly and miss the playoffs, too. I'm not buying that, though. Both are going to make the postseason and, the way things look right now, they are the top two teams in the AL.

The Yankees didn't look great through 18 games, starting the season 9-9. We were treated to the typical New York-style overreactions, particularly to Giancarlo Stanton's slow start, as if he hasn't been streaky his whole career (but I know nothing counts until a guy plays for the Yankees, right, New York?).

Since then, the Yankees have been world beaters. They are 15-1 and it's been against great competition. They've taken three of four from the Astros in Houston while sweeping the Angels on the road and the Indians at home.

Among the regulars, with possible exceptions of Didi Gregorius and CC Sabathia, no one is really playing ridiculously over their heads. Several players should actually be better moving forward, notably Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Brett Gardner. Maybe Sonny Gray will remember how to throw strikes at some point and his last two starts have been encouraging on this front.

Then we have the Red Sox. They won 93 games last season with David Price injured and the offense forgetting how to hit for power. This time around, the offense is back to being a powerhouse behind newcomer J.D. Martinez and the season MVP to this point, Mookie Betts. Rick Porcello is back in Cy Young form instead of being terrible while David Price has been inconsistent but contributed several good outings. And hey, they've got possibly the most dominant ace/closer combo in baseball in Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel.

Anyone who knows baseball knew the 17-2 start would even itself out and that's happened, but the Red Sox have now won six of their last eight and boast the best record in baseball.

By the way, the Red Sox visit the Bronx for a three-game series starting this Tuesday. It's must-see TV for baseball fans, even if it makes you angry that it's these two franchises.

