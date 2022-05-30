Memorial Day is many things to many people. In the world of Major League Baseball, it's a bit of a marker. Let's see how things look on Memorial Day is a common refrain when wondering if a team is legit (or legitimately bad).

Well, here we are.

Yes, the Mets and Yankees are for real. The Twins are bona fide contenders. The Tigers aren't. The Giants might just be slightly good instead of whatever that was last season.

On and on we could go, but there's also the sleeping giant to consider. It isn't a hard-and-fast rule, but there are times when a team rebounds from a slow start to make some serious noise in October -- maybe even win it all. We saw it last season from the Braves and in 2019 from the Nationals. With more playoff teams than we've ever previously seen in a full season, the chances are higher than ever that a team dabbling in mediocrity could make a World Series run.

Here are five candidates:

1. Red Sox: If they do end up making a run, 10-19 will be the go-to phrasing (you know, like "19-31" for the 2019 Nats). The Red Sox have played well enough since that brutal start to get within two games of .500. They'll need to shore up the bullpen, but there are always plenty of relievers to be had in front of the trade deadline. The upside is there.

2. White Sox: This is funny. There was a stretch last season where the Braves alternated wins and losses for around two weeks. The White Sox went from 11-13 to where they currently sit without straying more than one game away from .500, either the high or low side. With all their injuries and underperformance, they've felt broken or even a bit cursed. Once they get fully healthy, they are every bit talented enough to make a deep playoff run. Just hang around .500 until everyone is back. This would be my pick.

3. Rangers: I'm not seeing it, but the Rangers have been pretty strong since a 6-14 start. Some players aren't playing to their full potential, either, such as Marcus Semien and Jon Gray. They'll likely aggressively add in July (rotation help?) if they hang around the playoff picture, too.

4. Phillies: They are talented enough to rip off something like 10 wins in 14 games. We've seen them play in stretches like a playoff team, such as taking three of four from the Dodgers in L.A. They are also, of course, self-saboteurs. Can they get out of their own way enough times to make the playoffs? If so, you can squint your way to a formula that would win several series (great starting pitching, power on offense, good back-end of the bullpen). Of course, those elements could just as easily fall apart with this team. We know because it's been happening.

5. Braves: This time around, they've been over .500, though not since 2-1. You know they all believe they can kick things into gear and get hot at the right time again, because they just did it last year. The problem is it's just not that easy. They do have enough talent, though, that's for sure. If I need an NL horse, I'm certainly not going Philly, so the Braves are the pick.

A Braves-White Sox World Series? Nah, probably not, but don't discount the sleeping giant.