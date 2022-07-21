LOS ANGELES - The All-Star break is over. It's time to start looking ahead at the latter portion of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. And when I look at the top of the heap, I take notice that there are currently four teams on pace to win 100-plus games.

The Yankees are playing at a 113-win pace.

The Dodgers are on pace to win 108.

The Astros are winning at a clip that would get them to 105 wins.

The Mets are on pace to win 101. And they have the fourth-best record. Remarkable.

If we toss out 2020 -- it would be very difficult to win 100 games in a 60-game season -- MLB is currently on a run of four straight seasons with at least three 100-win teams. Before 2017, it had only happened five times. This season looks like it'll be five in a row. Again, it's remarkable.

Should four teams get there, it would tie the 2019 season for the most ever (the Astros, Dodgers, Yankees and Twins did it that year before the Nationals won the World Series). I'm not sure it's possible to get five there and set a new record, but for what it's worth, the Braves are on pace to win 97 games.

Unfortunately, the run of multiple 100-win teams is very likely a byproduct of extreme tanking -- with so many teams believing you have to absolutely bottom out for around five years in order to build a good team. For now, let's just stay positive and brush that aside, because seeing these huge win totals is still a fun point of discussion.