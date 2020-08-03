Watch Now: Aaron Judge Homers In Fifth Straight Game ( 0:49 )

Normally around this part of the season, I'd be going on about how it was still way too early to make any sweeping judgement on the baseball we've seen. I'd be doing the prudent thing like still having the Orioles ranked below the Rays because baseball is a marathon and in comparing the two rosters, it seems obvious the Rays are actually better, despite the result of the series we just saw this weekend. After all, the Orioles took a series from the Yankees early last season and the Mariners started 13-2.

But you know what, though? Let's get crazy.

The 2020 season is less of a marathon and more of a sprint, so why not get aggressive in ranking the teams. We might have a ton of movement next week, but who cares? The Internet's Most Official Power Rankings are an escape from the real world and we stress fun.

There are three teams I do not believe can hold their position on the rankings moving forward.

The Tigers haven't been terrible so far and rookie sensation Casey Mize is surely soon to make his MLB debut. Though they have one of the worst rosters in baseball and are projected to be awful this season, there are reasons Tigers fans should be excited about the future.

Speaking of which, so is the Orioles' roster. They are going to stink. It's not a matter of if, but when. They get the sweep over the Rays and get hailed for it this week, but they'll be plummeting soon enough and I'm betting nearly all their fans know this and won't even argue.

I'm confident on these two teams that they'll be ranked just as low come the end of the season as I had them at the start. I'm not confident I'll be right on the Colorado Rockies. The Rox are 6-2 and one pitch (Friday night) away from being 7-1. If their starting pitching has actually figured things out, it's possible they'll remain in playoff position. Still, I don't have faith in the pitching staff as a whole and, generally speaking, the lineup doesn't have more than a small handful of good hitters. I had them finishing fourth in the NL West to start the season and I'd slot them there again, even after learning of the 6-2 start. I could be wrong, though. They have looked very good.

