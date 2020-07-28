Watch Now: MLB Power Rankings: Team Most Likely To Rise Into Top 10 ( 0:52 )

The sobering reality of what has become 2020 set in with the Marlins outbreak over the weekend, affecting at least two series so far that was supposed to begin on Monday. As we embark on the task of something as silly as my subjective ranking of baseball teams, let's be clear that I definitely grasp the seriousness of the situation while also realizing this is a space for escape. We'll continue to try and have fun while noting that we absolutely grasp the grave reality of playing through a pandemic.

Let's proceed under that agreement, please.

For the first time since 1954, not a single team got to 3-0. We aren't going to go crazy with the rankings based upon such a small sample (for example, I'm not ranking the Tigers above the Reds even though they beat them two out of three games), especially with one series in the books. Before we get to that, let's examine the group of teams that might be upstart types this year. You know, the teams that were generally considered in baseball circles to be the best bets for a breakout.

Padres: Get on the hype train while you still can. They've nearly taken all four games against a good Diamondbacks team and the underlying signs are good. Chris Paddack, Dinelson Lamet and Garrett Richards all threw the ball very well, Eric Hosmer appears to be the next member of the Launch Angle Revolution, Trent Grisham looks great and the left-side combo gives them a pair of stars. Now at 3-1, they hit the road to take on the Giants and Rockies. I'd bet on them winning a majority of those games.

Reds: As noted, they lost two of three at home to one of the worst teams in baseball. Then lost to the Cubs on Monday. Not ideal. Just remember last year, early, the Orioles took two of three from the Yankees. The Reds have time to turn it around, but man, what an awfully disappointing start. Getting to play the Tigers this year was a huge blessing to the NL Central teams and the Reds squandered their chance. They have, however, only played 1/15 of the season. Pump the brakes on the panic, Cincy.

Phillies: Saturday was big. They knocked it around the yard and newly-signed Zack Wheeler was excellent. Friday and Sunday were atrocious, with the Phillies losing at home to a Marlins team that is improved but still doesn't have the roster of anything better than a last-place team. It doesn't get any easier. In fact, it gets a lot tougher, as the Phillies next deal with the Yankees.

Diamondbacks: A late comeback salvaged Sunday's game to avoid the sweep in four games. They got the lead Monday but then Luke Weaver got pounded with a big inning. The outing from Robbie Ray wasn't very encouraging and the offense as a whole has mostly struggled. I still like this team and getting out of San Diego with a win isn't awful, but it was certainly a rough start for a team with expectations.

Angels: The 1-3 record looks bad, but it could've been worse. It started out with three competitive games against an A's team I believe is one of the very best in baseball. They'll get a healthy Anthony Rendon soon while the starts of Dylan Bundy and Andrew Heaney were encouraging, not to mention the relief effort of Matt Andriese on Sunday. The Shohei Ohtani start, however, was really concerning. They need him right. Rough start but all isn't lost by any stretch.

Blue Jays: Major bummer on Sunday, eh? The Jays were all set to take two of three from the Rays and blew the game. There was definitely enough here to be excited, though. Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero -- I like to call them the Legacy Trio -- have shown flashes of excellence along with Lourdes Gurriel and Teoscar Hernandez, who homered twice on Monday. Matt Shoemaker made an encouraging start and we could probably lump in Trent Thornton, too. Plus, top prospect Nate Pearson is coming. Lots to like despite just being 2-2 instead of 3-1.

White Sox: Tough to get a read, right? I mean, it is tough to get a read on any team in just one series, but the White Sox were playing a Twins team that set the home run record last season and can still mash. The White Sox allowed them to score 24 runs combined on Friday and Sunday in. I had concerns about their run prevention ability heading into the season and those haven't dissipated. We saw the offensive punch they can win with on Saturday and it won't be near the last time. Just outslug opponents en route to the playoffs?

Rangers: Not too impressive and the news gets worse. They only scored five runs in three games off the Rockies in their new home. Then, Monday, we learned Corey Kluber is likely done for the season. At the very least, he won't be starting anymore. I was already dubious on their chances to break though and that remains the case. The offense has to start doing an awful lot more and a lot of the breakthrough potential stemmed from a strong big three in the rotation. Kluber's now gone from that equation.

Again, we aren't gonna go crazy and overreact to the results we have so far. Even in a season that's much more sprint than marathon, most teams only having played three or four games is equivalent to 8.1 or 10.8 games in a 162-game season. Remember, the Mariners started 13-2 last season and were 25-35 through 60 games.