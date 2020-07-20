Watch Now: Teams That Could Surprise In Shortened Season ( 1:25 )

Don't look now, folks, but we've almost made it. Meaningful Major League Baseball games will be played Thursday, July 23, 2020 for the first time since October 30, 2019.

What follows is the weirdest baseball season anyone alive will ever experience. There will only be 60 games. There's a DH in every game. Teams aren't leaving their regions, so we'll get more interleague games than something like Dodgers vs. Cardinals. Extra innings will feature a runner starting on second. Oh, and there won't be fans. Even if there eventually are fans, they'll likely only allow like 20 percent capacity and make fans social distance. Basically, every game is going to look like it's at Marlins Park.

Again, it's going to be the weirdest thing we've ever seen.

And yet, I find myself more excited than ever. We have never really been seriously faced with "what does our world look like without Major League Baseball?" Sure, there have been strikes and lockouts, but those were always going to be resolved. This situation, we were never sure there was going to be a 2020 baseball season and we were powerless as we watched things unfold for four months.

This coming Thursday, Gerrit Cole will toe the slab donning a Yankees uniform to take on the defending champion Washington Nationals in our nation's capital. In a year where we could all agree nearly everything has sucked, I'm downright giddy to watch that first pitch and realize, "yes, this is it. It's finally baseball season again."

With that season comes my being tasked with weekly power rankings. There isn't much movement at all here since I last put this together, but there have been some opt-outs that matter and sometimes I simply change my mind. Let's get to it.