MLB Power Rankings: The AL and NL Central powers are starting to get it together

Though neither team went through a Dodgers-like rut, the two powerhouse favorites in the Central divisions could be seen as disappointments through the middle of May. Well, that's about the point with the Cubs, but the Indians were nearly to June.

Now, both seem to have their footing and should likely win their divisions as the cream continues to rise through the season.

The Cubs were 16-15 after losing five in a row -- including a gut-punch of a sweep at the hands of their bitter rival, the Cardinals -- to start May. They were playing better, but were still only at 25-21 after being swept in two games by the Indians. They haven't lost a series since.

Since May 6, here are the best records in the NL:

Since May 23, here they are:

Over in the AL Central, the Indians were never really in danger, as the rest of the division is terrible. Still, the Indians were a game under .500 on May 25, thanks in part to the bullpen being in tatters. They were surprisingly swept by the Twins last weekend, but still overall have been playing much better.

Since May 25, only the Yankees and Mariners have a better record than the Indians' 10-4 mark. They've now pushed their AL Central lead to five games and feel pretty likely to cruise in the AL Central. They'll probably have the thing sewn up the first week in September. SportsLine projections have the Indians taking the Central by 14 games and that almost feels conservative.

Back on the Cubs' side, it won't be nearly as easy, as the Brewers have been excellent for the most part and the Cardinals won't go away, either.

Still, SportsLine has the Cubs winning the Central by roughly five games and that feels about right. Don't fret too much, though, Brewers fans, SportsLine has the Crew winning 91 games and hosting the Wild Card. Josh Hader, Wild Card X Factor is all kinds of fun.

The over-riding theme up here in this version of the Official Power Rankings is that, generally, the most talented teams are going to rise over the course of 162. It took the Indians and Cubs a few weeks, but it's coming. Water finds its level.