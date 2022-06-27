The American League Central race -- if we can call it that -- is really shaping up to be ... I don't know. Something? A crawl to the finish?

Sorry, I shouldn't be so rude, especially after the Guardians stormed their way to the top last week. Terry Francona's ballclub through this past Wednesday went on a run where they won 17 of 21 games. It had vaulted Cleveland from 7 1/2 games out in late May to first place in late June. The Guardians lost the series finale in Minnesota on Thursday, but still went home tied for first.

The Guardians then returned home and were swept in three games by the Red Sox -- who are all kinds of hot right now and we'll get to that in the rankings.

Was that series a nice reminder about the state of the AL Central or what? In looking through that great run the Guardians had, they did win two of three over the Dodgers. They also took down teams like the Royals, Orioles, Rangers, A's and Rockies.

This isn't to discount the winning ways of the Guardians through early and mid-June. They also won a series over the Twins. This is to say that this division is clearly behind the others, or at least the Centrals are behind the Easts and Wests.

The general state of the AL Central leaves a White Sox comeback on the table. The 2021 division champs have been one of the most disappointing teams all season. Many had them winning it again. They have plenty of big-league talent in the organization, but they've suffered from injuries and underperformance. They've been a somewhat broken team to this point.

They are also only 5 1/2 games out. A good opportunity lies immediately ahead. The Twins visit Cleveland for a five-game series to start this coming week. The White Sox head out west, but they'll be facing the struggling Angels and Giants. If they get things together while, say, the Guardians take three of five from the Twins, all of a sudden three teams are very tightly bunched in the AL Central.

The head-to-head aspect moving forward is pretty significant as well, and it could be argued more opportunity for the White Sox to right the ship and sneak in. They have 16 games left against the Twins and 14 against the Guardians. The Twins and Guardians also play 13 more times.

The Twins are the leaders here just as they have been most of the season. Thanks to the Guardians' three losses and taking two of three from the Rockies at home, the Twins now have a two-game lead. They don't have the look of a great team, but it's not going to take greatness to win the division. They've been the best and most consistent team here and we're nearing the halfway point, so it's not exactly a small sample.

To latch onto the whole "it won't take a great team" aspect, look at this. SportsLine right now projects the Guardians to take the division with 86 wins. That would be the worst division winner in 2022 and the only won below 90 wins. The AL East projects four teams better than that. The projections also show the Twins with 85 wins and the White Sox at 83. Fangraphs is even less bullish on the trio and has the Twins taking the division with 84 wins (the Guardians are at 82 and White Sox at 80).

That would be one hell of a race, eh? Even if everyone was crawling, it would be close.

I would say something like "fasten your seat belts," but we probably don't need them. Not here in the Central.