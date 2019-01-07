MLB rumors: Brewers talking Madison Bumgarner trade with Giants; Reds interested in Dallas Keuchel

The slog that has become the Major League Baseball offseason continues into the second week of January with dozens and dozens of unsigned free agents. Spring training is five weeks away and we're seemingly waiting on Bryce Harper and/or Manny Machado to sign and start moving the rest of the market. Until then, it's rumor mill time. Let's dive in.

Giants, Brewers talking Bumgarner

Giants ace lefty Madison Bumgarner is set to hit free agency after the 2019 season and the team seems to be in a bit of a crossroads with so many of their championship core players past their prime. As such, it seems logical that a Bumgarner trade might be coming either this offseason or during July if the Giants aren't contending.

On that front, MLB.com is reporting that the Brewers are the "most likely destination" for the four-time All-Star.

The Brewers and Giants have had substantive communication about a Bumgarner trade this winter, sources say, and the Brewers are continuing their internal deliberations about how much they're willing to give up in order to acquire the three-time World Series hero.

Bumgarner, 29, has only managed 38 starts in the last two seasons combined thanks to a pair of freak injuries. Last season, he was 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA (119 ERA+), 1.24 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings. It's unclear past "prospects" what the Brewers would need to give up in order to land one year of Bumgarner.

Without making more additions this offseason, the Brewers rotation appears to be Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, Zach Davies, Brandon Woodruff and Jimmy Nelson, though Nelson's health is a question and Corbin Burnes could make a move from the bullpen.

Reds eye Keuchel, though not "probable" to sign him

Heading into the offseason, it was glaringly obvious that the Reds needed to add starting pitching in order to hope to contend in 2019. They've already added lefty Alex Wood and righty Tanner Roark via trades, but the rotation still seems less than sturdy:

Sure, there's upside, but Castillo disappointed in a big way last season while DeSclafani disappointed in his return from injury and Mahle was subpar and inconsistent. Roark has been slightly below average since his outstanding 2016 season.

All this is why the Reds are still looking at starting pitching, including in free agency. Enter lefty Dallas Keuchel:

Keuchel isn't hitting free agency at the best portion of his career. He won the Cy Young in 2015 but last season pitched to a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and led the majors in hits allowed. Still, perhaps this means his price drops down into the range of the Reds. Getting him on a team-friendly deal while he switches over to the NL could wind up a coup for the Reds.

Another ominous report about the Cubs

How much is the Cubs' front office being handcuffed by ownership? Ken Rosenthal's latest column from The Athletic notes that the Cubs would have to make a trade that clears salary even in order to sign a lower-tier reliever like Adam Warren.

It's hard for me to wrap my head around the decision-making this offseason if this is truly the case. Why would the Cubs pick up Cole Hamels' $20 million option (with the Rangers taking Drew Smyly and $7 million as part of the deal) if they essentially now have no money left? Why not non-tender Addison Russell given his domestic violence baggage instead of picking up what looks like something around $4.3 million in arbitration? Those two decisions just don't seem like they were made by a team that is desperate to save money, but apparently the Cubs really wanted to retain both Hamels and Russell that badly. It's a head-scratcher.

What remains, per all reporting this offseason, is a team that can't really spend much more at all due to budget constraints given by ownership.

Padres interested in Gray

The Padres "remain interested in acquiring Sonny Gray," reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network. As I noted late last season, the Padres are poised for a leap into contention soon, possibly even this season. The one area where they could stand to upgrade immediately is in the rotation. Buying low on Gray -- whom the Yankees are trying to move this offseason -- for one year to see if moving to the NL West from AL East and into a pitcher-friendly park helps him to revert to being a valuable pitcher makes a lot of sense.

Gray, 29, had a 4.90 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 130 1/3 innings last season. In 2017, he pitched to a 3.55 ERA (122 ERA+) and remember, back in 2015 he was an ace (third in Cy Young voting).