White Sox acquire first baseman Yonder Alonso from Indians, reports say

The Cleveland Indians have traded first baseman Yonder Alonso to the Chicago White Sox, according to multiple reports. Alonso has a $9 million club option for 2020, so the White Sox control him for the next two seasons. The Indians will receive a prospect in return, reports Zach Meisel of The Athletic. The teams have not yet announced the move.

Alonso, 31, spent the last season with the Indians after stints with the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners. Alonso's spot on Clevland's roster came into question after the club's three-team deal, which brought first basemen Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers to the Indians.

Alonso batted .250 with 23 home runs and 83 RBI last season.

The White Sox acquired Ivan Nova and Alex Colome for two of their most notable moves so far this winter. Those additions paired with Alonso could help the team's short-term outlook (after finishing last year 62-100) and possibly contribute to recruiting top or middle-tier free agents. Also of note, Alonso is the brother-in-law of free agent Manny Machado, who the White Sox have shown interest in this offseason.