2018 MLB Gold Glove finalists: Red Sox lead with five; Mike Trout looking for first award

On Thursday, Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced the finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove awards. Each position has three finalists, with the winner being decided on a vote by managers and coaches. Voters are not allowed to pick their own players. Rawlings has also introduced a statistical aspect to the process in recent years. The winners will be announced in early November.

Here are the finalists with each player's career Gold Glove total in parentheses:

American League

Pitcher

Catcher

First Base

Second Base

Shortstop

Third Base

Left Field

Center Field

Right Field

National League

Pitcher

Catcher

First Base

Second Base

Shortstop

Third Base

Left Field

Center Field

Right Field

Remember: 1. The voting is already done and 2. The postseason was not considered during the process. This announcement is just a means of getting people to pay attention to the awards on a day without World Series action.