2018 MLB Gold Glove finalists: Red Sox lead with five; Mike Trout looking for first award
Winners will be announced in November
On Thursday, Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced the finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove awards. Each position has three finalists, with the winner being decided on a vote by managers and coaches. Voters are not allowed to pick their own players. Rawlings has also introduced a statistical aspect to the process in recent years. The winners will be announced in early November.
Here are the finalists with each player's career Gold Glove total in parentheses:
American League
Pitcher
- Dallas Keuchel, Astros (3)
- Corey Kluber, Indians (0)
- Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees (0)
Catcher
- Yan Gomes, Indians (0)
- Martin Maldonado, Astros (1)
- Salvador Perez, Royals (4)
First Base
- Mitch Moreland, Red Sox (1)
- Matt Olson, Athletics (0)
- Justin Smoak, Blue Jays (0)
Second Base
- Ian Kinsler, Red Sox (1)
- Jed Lowrie, Athletics (0)
- Rougned Odor, Rangers (0)
Shortstop
- Francisco Lindor, Indians (1)
- Marcus Semien, Athletics (0)
- Andrelton Simmons, Angels (3)
Third Base
- Alex Bregman, Astros (0)
- Matt Chapman, Athletics (0)
- Jose Ramirez, Indians (0)
Left Field
- Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox (0)
- Brett Gardner, Yankees (1)
- Alex Gordon, Royals (5)
Center Field
- Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox (0)
- Adam Engel, White Sox (0)
- Mike Trout, Angels (0)
Right Field
- Mookie Betts, Red Sox (2)
- Kole Calhoun, Angels (0)
- Aaron Judge, Yankees (0)
National League
Pitcher
- Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks (4)
- Clayton Richard, Padres (0)
- Julio Teheran, Braves (0)
Catcher
- Yadier Molina, Cardinals (8)
- Manny Pina, Brewers (0)
- Buster Posey, Giants (1)
First Base
- Freddie Freeman, Braves (0)
- Anthony Rizzo, Cubs (1)
- Joey Votto, Reds (1)
Second Base
- Javier Baez, Cubs (0)
- DJ LeMahieu, Rockies (2)
- Kolten Wong, Cardinals (0)
Shortstop
- Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks (0)
- Brandon Crawford, Giants (3)
- Freddy Galvis, Padres (0)
Third Base
- Nolan Arenado, Rockies (5)
- Anthony Rendon, Nationals (0)
- Travis Shaw, Brewers (0)
Left Field
- Corey Dickerson, Pirates (0)
- Adam Duvall, Reds (0)
- Christian Yelich, Brewers (1)
Center Field
- Lorenzo Cain, Brewers (0)
- Billy Hamilton, Reds (0)
- Ender Inciarte, Braves (2)
Right Field
- Jason Heyward, Cubs (5)
- Jon Jay, Diamondbacks (0)
- Nick Markakis, Braves (2)
Remember: 1. The voting is already done and 2. The postseason was not considered during the process. This announcement is just a means of getting people to pay attention to the awards on a day without World Series action.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jays to hire Montoyo
Another Rays assistant reportedly will land a manager job
-
O's continue quiet GM, manager search
Only a few people have been publicly connected to the Orioles GM job
-
Baldelli becomes MLB's youngest manager
Baldelli, 37, was named the Twins skipper on Thursday
-
Schilling not invited back to Fenway
Some of the 2004 notables were on hand, but not all of them
-
Dodgers have history of 2-0 comebacks
The Dodgers have found a way to win after falling behind 2-0 a few times before
-
MLB hot seat tracker
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the MLB managerial caro...