MLB Hot Stove: Yankees reportedly have interest in Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin
The Yankees are still looking for rotation help
Right now, the Yankees are poised to open the 2018 season with a rotation of Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray, CC Sabathia and Jordan Montgomery. That's not exactly a liability when you consider it in tandem with the deep Yankee bullpen and a powerhouse lineup that now includes Giancarlo Stanton. However, general manager Brian Cashman still wants to fortify that rotation, and to that end the Yankees have been linked in trade talks surround Gerrit Cole of the Pirates and Michael Fulmer of the Tigers. Now add another name to that list of potential trade targets ...
Patrick Corbin, 28, is coming off a 2017 season in which he pitched to a 4.03 ERA/119 ERA+ and 2.92 K/BB ratio in 189 2/3 innings. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 104 across parts of five big-league seasons. Corbin is third-year arbitration-eligible for the upcoming season and eligible for free agency next winter. Last season, the left-hander made $3.95 million, so he's in for a hefty raise over that figure.
Corbin likely fits with the Yankees' larger luxury tax aims, and he also has a record of mid-rotation upside. As for the Diamondbacks, they'll looking to shed a bit of payroll while still being positioned as contenders in 2018. Presumably, they would want some a controllable piece or two in return, and the Yankees have plenty of that to offer.
