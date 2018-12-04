MLB rumors: Phillies could turn attention to Madison Bumgarner after missing out on Patrick Corbin

The Philadelphia Phillies had strong designs on free-agent lefty Patrick Corbin. But after Corbin on Tuesday pulled a surprise move by reportedly agreeing to terms with the Nationals, the Phils are looking to rotation alternatives. Speaking of which ...

Madison Bumgarner’s trade market now coming into focus. #Phillies have spoken with #SFGiants about him and have a greater need for a left-handed co-ace with Patrick Corbin signing with rival #Nats. #Brewers are another possible destination. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 4, 2018

Madison Bumgarner may indeed be available in trade as the Giants' new decision-maker, Farhan Zaidi, gives serious consideration to a rebuild.

The 29-year-old lefty last season pitched to a 3.26 ERA/119 ERA+ with a 2.53 K/BB ratio in 129 2/3 innings. Bumgarner didn't make his first start of the season until June 5 thanks to the hand fracture he suffered in spring training. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 123 across parts of 10 big-league seasons, all with the Giants. That's of course to say nothing of his impressive playoff resume and durability when it comes to arm health. Bumgarner is under contract for 2019 at a salary of $12 million, which is a bargain given his usual level of performance. He's eligible for free agency next offseason.

As for the Phillies, they're in search of frontline help to put alongside young ace Aaron Nola and veteran incumbent Jake Arrieta. Their payroll flexibility and vast resources mean they're likely to be among the biggest spenders of the offseason, and Bumgarner's modest financial commitment would barely even register when it comes to the Philly budget. They've already pulled off a trade for shortstop Jean Segura, but they still have the young talent to land a Bumgarner. It's a potential fit on both sides, so this rumor bears monitoring, especially given the Phillies' status as a motivated buyer.