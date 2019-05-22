MLB scores, schedule: Athletics extend win streak to six games; Rangers complete three-game sweep over Mariners

Need some Wednesday uplift? Thanks to makeup doubleheader in St. Louis, we've got a more-than-full 16-game MLB slate with plenty of day baseball. The hobbled Yankees will be trying to extend their lead in the AL East. The Phillies and Cubs will play the third game of their big four-game series in Wrigley. The Athletics will be gunning for their sixth straight win, and the Dodgers and Rays will continue their compelling interleague clash and potential World Series preview. Now let's jump in.

Baseball schedule and scores for Wednesday, May 22

Athletics, Rangers extend winning streaks

The AL West isn't the most competitive division in baseball -- the Astros have an eight-game lead, the largest in the sport -- but the race for second place is a compelling one.

The Rangers and Athletics entered Wednesday separated by a half game (in Texas' favor) and with midday contests ahead of them. Each had a winning streak going on, with the Rangers having won three in a row and the Athletics reeling off six consecutive Ws.

Naturally, both extended those streaks on Thursday. Texas downed the Mariners by a 2-1 final, as Hunter Pence hit his 10th home run of the season and Adrian Sampson put forth 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Oakland, meanwhile, throttled Cleveland 7-2 thanks to a strong effort by Frankie Montas (six shutout frames) and a surprisingly competent day at the plate by Nick Hundley, who recorded three hits (including a home run and a double) and drove in a pair of runs.

While it's unclear if either team has enough firepower to win a spot in the Wild Card Game (the Rays, Red Sox, and perhaps the Indians would likely be favored), they're now each within a game of the second spot.

Quick hits

