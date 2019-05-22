MLB scores, schedule: Athletics extend win streak to six games; Rangers complete three-game sweep over Mariners
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Need some Wednesday uplift? Thanks to makeup doubleheader in St. Louis, we've got a more-than-full 16-game MLB slate with plenty of day baseball. The hobbled Yankees will be trying to extend their lead in the AL East. The Phillies and Cubs will play the third game of their big four-game series in Wrigley. The Athletics will be gunning for their sixth straight win, and the Dodgers and Rays will continue their compelling interleague clash and potential World Series preview. Now let's jump in.
Baseball schedule and scores for Wednesday, May 22
- FINAL - Athletics 7, Indians 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Brewers 11, Reds 9 (box score)
- FINAL - Royals 8, Cardinals 2, Game 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 2, Mariners 1 (box score)
- LIVE- Diamondbacks at Padres (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Cardinals, Game 2, 7:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Braves at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Athletics, Rangers extend winning streaks
The AL West isn't the most competitive division in baseball -- the Astros have an eight-game lead, the largest in the sport -- but the race for second place is a compelling one.
The Rangers and Athletics entered Wednesday separated by a half game (in Texas' favor) and with midday contests ahead of them. Each had a winning streak going on, with the Rangers having won three in a row and the Athletics reeling off six consecutive Ws.
Naturally, both extended those streaks on Thursday. Texas downed the Mariners by a 2-1 final, as Hunter Pence hit his 10th home run of the season and Adrian Sampson put forth 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Oakland, meanwhile, throttled Cleveland 7-2 thanks to a strong effort by Frankie Montas (six shutout frames) and a surprisingly competent day at the plate by Nick Hundley, who recorded three hits (including a home run and a double) and drove in a pair of runs.
While it's unclear if either team has enough firepower to win a spot in the Wild Card Game (the Rays, Red Sox, and perhaps the Indians would likely be favored), they're now each within a game of the second spot.
Quick hits
- Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton has cut short his minor-league rehab assignment because of a calf injury. Read more here.
- The Blue Jays have released OF Ben Revere from their Triple-A roster.
- Indians C Roberto Perez has been diagnosed with a concussion. It's not yet certain whether he'll go on the seven-day IL.
- The Indians have designated OF Carlos Gonzalez for assignment.
- Brewers OF Christian Yelich says his injured back has improved, and he hopes to return to the lineup by Friday.
- The Rockies have placed RHP Wade Davis on the IL with a left oblique strain.
- The Orioles have acquired OF Keon Broxton from the Mets in exchange for international bonus pool space.
-
