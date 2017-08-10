MLB Thursday scores, highlights, rumors, updates, news: Marlins' Stanton red hot

The schedule isn't full on Thursday, but there are still 12 games, many with major implications in the playoff races -- considering more than 2/3 of the league can reasonably be considered within striking distance of contention. Let's dive in.

Thursday's scores

Cincinnati Reds 10, San Diego Padres 3 (box score)

Pittsburgh Pirates 7, Detroit Tigers 5 (box score)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

Cleveland Indians at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics , 10:05 (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners , 10:10 (GameTracker)

Stanton crushes another home run

Boy oh boy is Giancarlo Stanton on some kind of hot streak right now. He crushed his MLB leading 39th home run Thursday night -- no one else has more than 35 -- and it was his sixth homer in his last six games. He's hit 18 homers in his last 30 games. Goodness.

Here's the video of Stanton's latest blast:

With 39 homers, Stanton is now three short of Gary Sheffield's single-season record of 42 set back in 1995.

Reds get home run crazy

The Reds went into the seventh inning trailing the Padres, 3-2. Then they busted out the whopping sticks. Well, first it was the walking sticks. With one out, J Winkler drew a walk, Zack Cozart was hit by a pitch and Joey Votto walked to load the bases. Then the power. First up, a game-altering grand slam from Scooter Gennett :

Remember, Marco Scutaro was born in Cincinnati and grew up a Reds fan. His dream season continues, as he's hitting .294/.342/.545 with 19 homers and 64 RBI (both career highs already).

Back to Thursday, though, as the Reds weren't close to being done. Eugenio Suarez would homer in the seventh while Zack Cozart hit a three-run job and Joey Votto went back-to-back with him.

Put it all together and we get the Reds hitting four homers and scoring eight runs In the seventh and eight innings alone.

Cole continues strong run

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole is in a nice little groove here, which has coincided with his team leaping up into contention in the NL Central. Cole worked eight innings against the Tigers on Thursday, allowing three runs and striking out seven against only one walk.

Since the beginning of July, Cole has made seven starts. He's now 4-1 (the Pirates are 6-1) with a 2.74 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 46 innings. Prior to this stretch, Cole was 6-7 with a 4.51 ERA.

Meantime, the Pirates have won six of their last eight and now sit within just three games of the Chicago Cubs for first in the crowded NL Central.

Quick hits