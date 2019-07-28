MLB trade deadline tracker: Cubs add lefty arm, Rays get utility man, plus details for every notable deal
A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
The 2019 MLB trade deadline falls on Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike in past years, there's no August waiver period in 2019, which means that if teams want to make a trade and have the players the receive be eligible for postseason rosters, then that trade has to happen by that aforementioned deadline. Will the new single trade deadline led to even more action as July draws to a close, or will the limited number of sellers and their somewhat uninspiring trade pieces tamp down the action? That's the big question as we work our way through trading season.
We've already seen names like Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, and Andrew Cashner change addresses, and that's surely just a start. Keep it here to track every notable deal that goes down leading up to the afternoon of July 31.
Where will some of the biggest names on the trading block end up? Our experts at Sportsline have the odds on who Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner and more will be playing for on Aug. 1.
July 28
July 27
July 26
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: LHP Derek Holland and cash considerations
|Acquired: Cash considerations
July 25
July 17
July 15
July 14
July 13
June 15
June 2
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RF Jay Bruce
|Acquired: 3B Jake Scheiner and cash considerations
-
