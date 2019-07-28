MLB trade deadline tracker: Cubs add lefty arm, Rays get utility man, plus details for every notable deal

A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31

The 2019 MLB trade deadline falls on Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike in past years, there's no August waiver period in 2019, which means that if teams want to make a trade and have the players the receive be eligible for postseason rosters, then that trade has to happen by that aforementioned deadline. Will the new single trade deadline led to even more action as July draws to a close, or will the limited number of sellers and their somewhat uninspiring trade pieces tamp down the action? That's the big question as we work our way through trading season. 

We've already seen names like Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, and Andrew Cashner change addresses, and that's surely just a start. Keep it here to track every notable deal that goes down leading up to the afternoon of July 31. 

July 28

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: UTL Eric Sogard


Acquired: TBD


July 27

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: LHP Jake Diekman


Acquired: RHP Ismael Aquino, OF Dairon Blanco


July 26

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: LHP Derek Holland and cash considerations


Acquired: Cash considerations


July 25

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: 1B Tyler White


Acquired:  RHP Andre Scrubb


July 17

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: LF Terrance Gore


Acquired: Cash considerations


July 15

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: C Martin Maldonado


Acquired: LHP Mike Montgomery


July 14

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP Homer Bailey


Acquired: SS Kevin Merrell


July 13

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP Andrew Cashner


Acquired: CF Elio Prado and SS Noelberth Romero


June 15

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: 1B Edwin Encarnacion and cash considerations


Acquired: RHP Juan Then


June 2

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RF Jay Bruce


Acquired: 3B Jake Scheiner and cash considerations


