MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees come back to beat Red Sox
Plus Nick Markakis just keeps hitting. Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action
Wednesday's schedule brings a not quite full 14-game slate -- the Cardinals and Twins are enjoying a rare Wednesday off-day -- though there are several day games on the docket, and who doesn't love afternoon baseball? Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.
Wednesday's scores
- Reds 2, Mets 1 in 10 innings (box score)
- Indians 6, Brewers 2 (box score)
- Rangers 5, Tigers 4 in 10 (box score)
- Pirates 6, White Sox 5 (box score)
- Cubs 13, Marlins 4 (box score)
- Angels 8, Rockies 0 (box score)
- Astros 4, Athletics 1 (box score)
- Orioles 5, Royals 3 (box score)
- Yankees 9, Red Sox 6 (box score)
- Phillies 11, Giants 3(box score)
- Blue Jays 5, Marinres 2 (box score)
- Braves 5, Rays 2 (box score)
- Nationals at Padres (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Dodgers (GameTracker)
Yankees take Round 2 over Red Sox
The Yankees and Red Sox resumed their rivalry with renewed vigor Tuesday night -- Yankee Stadium was the loudest it's been for a regular season game in a long time -- and the Yankees eventually came out on top with a 3-2 win.
New York and Boston entered the second game of the series on Wednesday tied atop the AL East with baseball's best record at 25-10. The winner, then, would claim first place in both categories. As the headline suggests, yes, the Yankees prevailed -- all thanks to some timely late hitting.
The Yankees headed into the bottom of the eighth trailing by a run. Neil Walker hit a leadoff double, and Gleyber Torres later walked before Brett Gardner plated both with a double. Three pitches later, Aaron Judge did this to put the Yankees well ahead:
Just like that, the Yankees have clinched the three-game series. Boston will try to stave off the sweep on Thursday. Expect to see Eduardo Rodriguez face off against CC Sabathia.
Phillies rout Giants again
For the second time in three days, the Phillies poured it on the Giants.
On Monday, the Phillies dominated to an 11-0 tune. The music was only slightly different on Wednesday, with the Phillies winning 11-3. Credit Carlos Santana, who drove in five runs, and Maikel Franco (who added two of his own) for the offensive explosion. Also credit Odubel Herrera, whose three-walk night extended his on-base streak to 38 consecutive games.
As for the Giants, it was a rough night for Chris Stratton. Despite allowing nine runs over his first five starts, he's now allowed 14 in his last three. Or, framed differently, he permitted nine runs in his first 31 innings and 14 in his last 12. There's trending the wrong way, and then there's that.
Markakis keeps rolling
The Braves defeated the Rays on Wednesday night, pushing them to 21-14 on the season -- a mark good for first place in the National League East.
If that isn't surprising enough, consider that Nick Markakis -- yes, Nick Markakis -- has been Atlanta's most productive hitter. He entered the night with a 162 OPS+, or just slightly better than Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. Markakis then hit his seventh home run as part of a two-hit, three-RBI night.
With that performance, Markakis is now hitting .338/.419/.554 on the season. Pretty good.
Bryant hits 100th career homer
Three years ago Wednesday, a rookie named Kris Bryant smacked his first career big league home run. And on Wednesday, a former NL MVP and World Series champion named Kris Bryant hit his 100th career big league home run. Hitting your 100th career homer on the three-year anniversary of your first career homer is pretty cool, I'd say.
Here's the video of Bryan't milestone blast:
Bryant's 100 homers over the last three calendar years are of course among the most in baseball. They are not the most, however. Not close, really. Here is the home run leaderboard over the last three calendar years going into Wednesday's action:
- Edwin Encarnacion: 124
- Nolan Arenado: 122
- Nelson Cruz: 119
- Khris Davis: 119
- Giancarlo Stanton: 115
Bryant's 100 homers over the last three calendar year are 12th most in baseball behind, among others, Chris Davis (108) and Brian Dozier (107).
Mets bat out of order
Oh Mets. Wednesday afternoon, the Mets made the embarrassing mistake of batting out of order in the first inning. They planned to hit Wilmer Flores second and Asdrubal Cabrera third, but the official lineup card they gave the umpires had Cabrera second and Flores third. D'oh.
Here's the video of the lineup snafu after Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman pointed it out:
Flores and Cabrera batted out of order, but it's Jay Bruce, the hitter at the plate after the lineup snafu, who gets charged with the out. Life ain't fair.
Oh, and to make matters worse, the Mets lost Wednesday's game on an Adam Duvall walk-off homer:
FORGET ABOUT IT!— FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) May 9, 2018
Adam Duvall hits his first career walk-off home run in the 10th to win the series against the Mets.#RedsCountrypic.twitter.com/3KRAPpNsmr
Things could be better in Flushing.
Quick hits
- There have been three no-hitters and a ton of no-hit bids so far this season. .
- The Blue Jays acquired 3B Gio Urshela from the Indians for cash or a player to be named later, the team announced. Cleveland had designated Urshela for assignment a few days ago.
- Yankees RHP Tommy Kahnle threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, reports MLB.com. He is currently on the disabled list with shoulder and biceps tendinitis. Kahnle is expected back before the end of the month.
- The Brewers placed LHP Wade Miley (oblique) and IF Nick Franklin (quad) on the 10-day DL, the team announced. RHP Corey Knebel (hamstring) was activated off the disabled list and IF Tyler Saladino was called up in corresponding moves.
- The Athletics placed RHP Trevor Cahill on the 10-day DL with an elbow impingement, the team announced. OF Dustin Fowler was called up. He blew out his knee in his first MLB inning while with the Yankees last season.
- White Sox prospect 3B Jake Burger tore his Achilles again during his rehab work, reports MLB.com. Burger initially tore his Achilles in spring training. He needed another surgery and will have to start his rehab work from scratch.
- Cardinals RHP Dominic Leone is being treated for a "baffling nerve issue in his upper arm," reports the St. Louis Post Dispatch. He felt discomfort while warming up over the weekend and was placed on the 10-day DL Sunday.
- Brewers RHP Zach Davies could rejoin the rotation later this week, reports MLB.com. Davis has been out with shoulder inflammation since last month.
