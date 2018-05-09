MLB Wednesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees come back to beat Red Sox

Wednesday's schedule brings a not quite full 14-game slate -- the Cardinals and Twins are enjoying a rare Wednesday off-day -- though there are several day games on the docket, and who doesn't love afternoon baseball? Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLB action.

Yankees take Round 2 over Red Sox

The Yankees and Red Sox resumed their rivalry with renewed vigor Tuesday night -- Yankee Stadium was the loudest it's been for a regular season game in a long time -- and the Yankees eventually came out on top with a 3-2 win.

New York and Boston entered the second game of the series on Wednesday tied atop the AL East with baseball's best record at 25-10. The winner, then, would claim first place in both categories. As the headline suggests, yes, the Yankees prevailed -- all thanks to some timely late hitting.

The Yankees headed into the bottom of the eighth trailing by a run. Neil Walker hit a leadoff double, and Gleyber Torres later walked before Brett Gardner plated both with a double. Three pitches later, Aaron Judge did this to put the Yankees well ahead:

The blast that clinched the series. pic.twitter.com/CKVssZ3jpx — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 10, 2018

Just like that, the Yankees have clinched the three-game series. Boston will try to stave off the sweep on Thursday. Expect to see Eduardo Rodriguez face off against CC Sabathia.

Phillies rout Giants again

For the second time in three days, the Phillies poured it on the Giants.

On Monday, the Phillies dominated to an 11-0 tune. The music was only slightly different on Wednesday, with the Phillies winning 11-3. Credit Carlos Santana, who drove in five runs, and Maikel Franco (who added two of his own) for the offensive explosion. Also credit Odubel Herrera, whose three-walk night extended his on-base streak to 38 consecutive games.

As for the Giants, it was a rough night for Chris Stratton. Despite allowing nine runs over his first five starts, he's now allowed 14 in his last three. Or, framed differently, he permitted nine runs in his first 31 innings and 14 in his last 12. There's trending the wrong way, and then there's that.

Markakis keeps rolling

The Braves defeated the Rays on Wednesday night, pushing them to 21-14 on the season -- a mark good for first place in the National League East.

If that isn't surprising enough, consider that Nick Markakis -- yes, Nick Markakis -- has been Atlanta's most productive hitter. He entered the night with a 162 OPS+, or just slightly better than Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. Markakis then hit his seventh home run as part of a two-hit, three-RBI night.

With that performance, Markakis is now hitting .338/.419/.554 on the season. Pretty good.

Bryant hits 100th career homer

Three years ago Wednesday, a rookie named Kris Bryant smacked his first career big league home run. And on Wednesday, a former NL MVP and World Series champion named Kris Bryant hit his 100th career big league home run. Hitting your 100th career homer on the three-year anniversary of your first career homer is pretty cool, I'd say.

Here's the video of Bryan't milestone blast:

5/9/15: @KrisBryant_23 hits career home run No. 1



5/9/18: KB hits career home run No. 💯 pic.twitter.com/pcdB6eNZXU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 9, 2018

Bryant's 100 homers over the last three calendar years are of course among the most in baseball. They are not the most, however. Not close, really. Here is the home run leaderboard over the last three calendar years going into Wednesday's action:

Bryant's 100 homers over the last three calendar year are 12th most in baseball behind, among others, Chris Davis (108) and Brian Dozier (107).

Mets bat out of order

Oh Mets. Wednesday afternoon, the Mets made the embarrassing mistake of batting out of order in the first inning. They planned to hit Wilmer Flores second and Asdrubal Cabrera third, but the official lineup card they gave the umpires had Cabrera second and Flores third. D'oh.

Here's the video of the lineup snafu after Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman pointed it out:

Flores and Cabrera batted out of order, but it's Jay Bruce, the hitter at the plate after the lineup snafu, who gets charged with the out. Life ain't fair.

Oh, and to make matters worse, the Mets lost Wednesday's game on an Adam Duvall walk-off homer:

FORGET ABOUT IT!



Adam Duvall hits his first career walk-off home run in the 10th to win the series against the Mets.#RedsCountrypic.twitter.com/3KRAPpNsmr — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) May 9, 2018

Things could be better in Flushing.

Quick hits



