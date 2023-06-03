The Boston Red Sox on Saturday announced that they've signed veteran outfielder Rob Refsnyder to a one-year contract extension that includes a club option for the 2025 season. According to Alex Speier, Refsnyder's deal will pay him $1.85 million for the 2024 season, not counting incentive clauses, with a $2 million option for 2025. Refsnyder is slated for free agency following the 2024 season, so if the team option is exercised then it will buy out one of his free-agent years.

The 32-year-old Refsnyder boasts a .408 on-base percentage for Boston this season and, since signing with the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season, he holds a slash line of .299/.393/.457 (133 OPS+) across 90 games and 275 plate appearances with time spent at all three outfield positions. For his career, Refsnyder has an OPS+ of 89 over parts of eight MLB seasons. He previously had stints with the division-rival Yankees and Rays.

Refsnyder's Red Sox enter Saturday's slate with a winning record of 29-27. However, at the same time, they find themselves in last place in the brutal American League East. The SportsLine Projection System right now gives Boston just a 4.8% chance of making the postseason this year.