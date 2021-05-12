On Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics announced that the franchise is exploring options for a possible relocation if their plans for a new stadium get shot down. The franchise is currently in the process of proposing a new ballpark, Howard Terminal Stadium, but it's unclear if the new stadium will be approved by the local government.

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the team's potential move and believes that the league wants to have the A's build a new stadium in Oakland.

"After four years. MLB has had enough of Oakland and its local officials not ponying up the money to get a ballpark built," Samson said. "In order to get the deal done that the A's owners need. Rest assured, Rob Manfred and the other owners want the ballpark to be at the waterfront in Oakland so they don't have to worry about the A's any longer. Like they want Tampa to figure out how to get a stadium in Tampa. Then every single other market can fight over themselves for the two expansions slots that are going to happen over the next 5-7 years."

Prior to Howard Terminal, the A's have previously considered multiple sites for a new ballpark in California. Those sites included Fremont, Oakland, and San Jose.

Samson simply believes that the MLB would rather see the team get the waterfront ballpark that they desire rather than deal with a potential relocation.