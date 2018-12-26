The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ferguson Jenkins
Jonah Keri sits down with Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins
In this episode: Jonah Keri starts his windup with Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins on finding early baseball success growing up in Chatham, Ontario; the challenges of playing for minor league teams in the deep south during the 1960s; how he developed into a great pitcher; his experience moonlighting for the Harlem Globetrotters; his Cubs days playing alongside greats like Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, and Ron Santo; standing in front of Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, and other all-time greats as he got inducted into the Hall, and much more.
