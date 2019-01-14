The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jeff Borris

Longtime MLB agent Jeff Borris claims owners have been colluding against the players

On this episode: Jonah Keri goes to arbitration with long-time MLB agent and Ballengee Group general council Jeff Borris on how, according to Borris, major-league teams are currently colluding against players; the farce that is the luxury tax; why fans shouldn't tolerate teams tanking; why sports leagues' drafts are immoral; the lessons learned during MLB's most blatant collusion era of 1985-1989; how MLB teams colluded against his former client Barry Bonds after the 2007 season; the changes he would make to Hall of Fame voting, and much more!

