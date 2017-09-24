The longest postseason drought in MLB will continue for at least another season

Baseball's longest postseason drought is now one season longer.

Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners were officially eliminated from postseason contention with their loss to the Cleveland Indians (CLE 4, SEA 2). Seattle went 2-8 in their last 10 games to fall out of the race for the second wild-card spot.

The Mariners have not qualified for the postseason since 2001, the year the club won an AL record 116 games. That was Ichiro Suzuki rookie season, just to really drive home how long it's been since Seattle has seen October baseball.

In recent years both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays ended long postseason droughts. Here is the year of each team's last postseason appearance:

2017: Houston Astros , Arizona Diamondbacks , Los Angeles Dodgers , Indians Washington Nationals , Boston Red Sox , New York Yankees

2016: Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs , San Francisco Giants , New York Mets , Baltimore Orioles , Texas Rangers

2015: St. Louis Cardinals , Pirates, Kansas City Royals

2014: Los Angeles Angels , Oakland Athletics , Detroit Tigers

2013: Atlanta Braves , Tampa Bay Rays , Cincinnati Reds

2011: Milwaukee Brewers , Philadelphia Phillies

2010: Minnesota Twins

2009: Colorado Rockies

2008: Chicago White Sox

2006: San Diego Padres

2003: Miami Marlins

2001: Mariners

Both the Cubs and Twins are likely to clinch a postseason spot in the coming days.