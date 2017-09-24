The longest postseason drought in MLB will continue for at least another season

The Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention with Sunday's loss

Baseball's longest postseason drought is now one season longer.

Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners were officially eliminated from postseason contention with their loss to the Cleveland Indians (CLE 4, SEA 2). Seattle went 2-8 in their last 10 games to fall out of the race for the second wild-card spot.

The Mariners have not qualified for the postseason since 2001, the year the club won an AL record 116 games. That was Ichiro Suzuki rookie season, just to really drive home how long it's been since Seattle has seen October baseball.

In recent years both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays ended long postseason droughts. Here is the year of each team's last postseason appearance:

2017: Houston Astros , Arizona Diamondbacks , Los Angeles Dodgers , Indians  Washington Nationals , Boston Red Sox , New York Yankees
2016: Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs , San Francisco Giants , New York Mets , Baltimore Orioles , Texas Rangers
2015: St. Louis Cardinals , Pirates, Kansas City Royals
2014: Los Angeles Angels , Oakland Athletics , Detroit Tigers
2013: Atlanta Braves , Tampa Bay Rays , Cincinnati Reds
2011: Milwaukee Brewers , Philadelphia Phillies
2010: Minnesota Twins
2009:  Colorado Rockies
2008: Chicago White Sox
2006: San Diego Padres
2003: Miami Marlins
2001: Mariners

Both the Cubs and Twins are likely to clinch a postseason spot in the coming days.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

