A baseball bat that was used by Ty Cobb has sold for a whopping $1.1 million in a private sale. According to TMZ Sports, the bat in questions was Cobb's 34.5-inch, 40.1-ounce ash Hillerich & Bradsby and it was used over seven seasons of his Hall of Fame career - including in 1922 when he hit .401.

The bat was authenticated and graded by PSA, who gave it a perfect GU 10 score. It contained cleat markings and tape, which were consistent with some other bats that Cobb used. In addition, the bat also included a hand-written note from Cobb that explained he used this bat during the last year of his baseball career in 1928 with the Philadelphia Athletics.

"In this case, when you consider the classic Ty Cobb characteristics this bat exhibits, along with its impeccable provenance, it's no wonder this gamer became the first of its kind to crack the $1 million dollar barrier," Collectors Universe CEO Joe Orlando told TMZ Sports. "From his signature taped handle, which is totally intact, to the tobacco juice-soaked barrel, the eye appeal of this baseball relic is elite."

This is likely one of the most expensive memorabilia bats ever purchased, according to TMZ. One that comes close was the 2019 sale that featured the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his 500th career home run. It sold for $1 million at an auction.

Cobb, like Ruth, is one of the biggest stars in MLB history. The Detroit Tigers legend hit .366 while slugging 117 home runs and knocking in 1,938 runs over the course of career. Cobb also was a 12-time American League batting champion, Triple Crown winner (1909) and American League MVP (1911).

The identities of both the buyer and seller of the bat have not been made public.