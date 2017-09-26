WATCH: Cubs' Addison Russell destroys Cardinals fan's nachos, heroically replaces nachos
Nachos, man. Nachos.
The Cubs on Monday night thumped the Cardinals by a score of 10-2 in Busch Stadium and in doing so closed in on the NL Central title for 2017. With 10 runs on the board for the victors, you might think the lead highlight would be, oh, one of the two home runs Chicago hit on the night. That's not the case, though. That's because ... nachos.
First, here's Cubs shortstop Addison Russell pursuing a foul ball well into contested territory along the third base wall ...
That's nacho cheese, Russell 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DDvkfFqZXb— Cubs Talk (@CSNCubs) September 26, 2017
Nachos? Pulverized. Now here's Addison Russell making things right ...
So that @Cardinals fan's nachos Addison Russell knocked over? The @Cubs shortstop makes things right. #STLCardspic.twitter.com/m0c0TqoPyA— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 26, 2017
Even when baseball divides us, wholesome and restorative nachos bring us back together. Oh, here's that selfie ...
Behold, people, the salvific power of nachos. #NachosForever
