Multiple sources, including Formula1.com, are reporting Alfa Romeo's sponsorship of Sauber will come off the car at the conclusion of the 2023 season. However, the team will continue to use their Ferrari-sourced power plants through the end of 2025, at which point the Audi engine package should be ready as the German manufacturer says it plans to have a test model of the engine in a car by 2025. The 2026 engine regulations will be a big change for the grid as there will are an increase in electrical power and the cars will be run on 100 percent sustainable fuels.

This also allows Sauber to have a continued presence with the team as they will still be responsible for race operations and car development/construction out of their facility at Hinwil, Switzerland.

"Audi is the best strategic partner for the Sauber Group," said Finn Rausing, Sauber Chairman. "It is clear that we share values and a vision, and we look forward to achieving our common goals in a strong and successful partnership."

That statement is a telling one, as Andretti told Racer.com back in November 2021 that he believed he was "48 hours away" from completing a deal to buy Sauber, only for control issues to scuttle the deal.

The second-generation driver, who has found great success as a team owner in IndyCar and also operates other series such as Formula E, Australian Supercars and Extreme E, has not given up on his pursuit of an F1 grid spot and was at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 23 for the United States Grand Prix.