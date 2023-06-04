Lewis Hamilton is the most decorated driver of his generation, and while it's clear that he's no longer the dominant force in Formula 1, he'll be looking for a record-setting seventh victory at the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton conquered the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 2014 and then from 2017-2021. Now he seeks his first victory since Saudi Arabia in Dec. 2021 and he'll need to pull out all the stops to surpass a dominant Red Bull Racing team headlined by Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is the -250 favorite (bet $250 to win $100) in the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while teammate Sergio Perez is listed at +333. That pair have combined to win all six races this season, with Verstappen winning four times and Perez winning twice. Hamilton is a 33-1 longshot for Sunday's race, which begins at 9 a.m. ET. Before analyzing the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Spanish GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is fading Mercedes driver George Russell, even though he's tied for fifth favorite at +3300. The model is predicting that Russell continues to struggle during what has been a difficult season and fails to crack the top five of the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

Despite Mercedes taking a considerable step back as the dominant manufacturer in F1, Russell had a breakthrough season in his first year with the team in 2022, finishing fourth. However, he hasn't hit the podium yet in 2023 and he sits 19 points behind Hamilton, his Mercedes teammate, after beating him comfortably in the F1 standings last season. He's been 14th or worse in all but one of his previous Spanish Grand Prix starts and remains a fade until showing signs of a resurgence. See who else the model is backing and who it is fading right here.

2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -250

Sergio Perez +333

Fernando Alonso +1000

Charles Leclerc +2500

Lewis Hamilton +3300

George Russell +3300

Carlos Sainz +4000

Lance Stroll +12500

Esteban Ocon +20000

Pierre Gasly +25000

Lando Norris +30000

Oscar Piastri +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Kevin Magnussen +75000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Alexander Albon +100000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Nyck De Vries +200000

Logan Sargeant +200000