One of the most prestigious auto racing events in the world takes place on Sunday with the Formula 1 circuit heading to Monaco for the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who won the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, is the defending Monaco GP champion and comes in at +120 (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix odds. Verstappen trails rival Charles Leclrec of Ferrari, who is listed as the betting favorite at -105. Three-time Monaco GP winner Lewis Hamilton comes in as a 20-1 longshot. Verstappen and Leclerc are neck and neck in the race for the 2022 F1 world championship with Verstappen clinging to a six-point lead, while Red Bull holds a 26-point lead over Ferrari in the 2022 constructor standings.

The green flag drops at 9:00 a.m. ET in Monaco.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting seven winners during the 2021 NASCAR season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a victory. The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Top 2022 Formula 1 Monaco GP predictions

One massive shocker: Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has his best race of the 2022 season in Monaco. Mercedes has struggled to adapt to the rules and car changes F1 adopted for the 2022 season, and Hamilton has uncharacteristically underperformed all season as a result with his best showing being his third place finish at the season-opening Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

McClure has taken note of the improvements Mercedes has made to is cars in recent weeks, and expect Hamilton to start working his way back into weekly contention and challenging Verstappen and Leclerc on a more regular basis. One bet McClure is targeting this week is Hamilton to finish in the top three for a +210 payout.

How to make 2022 Monaco Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting another longshot driver who surprises by challenging Verstappen and Leclerc for the victory in Monaco.

So who wins the Monaco Grand Prix 2022?

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Charles Leclerc 5-6

Max Verstappen 6-5

Carlos Sainz 20-1

Lewis Hamilton 20-1

George Russell 20-1

Sergio Perez 25-1

Valtteri Bottas 100-1

Lando Norris 200-1

Fernando Alonso 250-1

Esteban Ocon 300-1

Daniel Ricciardo 400-1

Mick Schumacher 500-1

Yuki Tsunoda 800-1

Pierre Gasly 800-1

Kevin Magnussen 800-1

Sebastian Vettel 800-1

Guanyu Zhou 800-1

Lance Stroll 800-1

Alexander Albon 800-1

Nicholas Latifi 900-1