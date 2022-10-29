The 2022 Formula 1 schedule continues on Sunday with the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Sunday, Oct. 30. The race has a scheduled start time of 4 p.m. ET. Max Verstappen has already clinched the 2022 F1 World Championship for drivers and Red Bull won the constructors' championship last week at the United States Grand Prix. And Red Bull Racing will once again be the center of attention this week with Verstappen seeking his record-breaking 14th win of the season and Sergio Perez seeking a victory in front of his home country.

Verstappen is listed as the -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest 2022 Mexican Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Perez is listed at 9-2. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is next on this week's F1 odds board at 6-1 while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is 12-1 coming off his runner-up finish last week in Austin. Before analyzing the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2022 Mexico City GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory. The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan and the United Staes. He also nailed Charles Leclerc's podium finish for a +190 payout last week. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Top 2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP predictions

One massive shocker: the model is fading Perez even though he's the second favorite for the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix at 9-2. With Verstappen and Red Bull already locking up championships, there could be a concerted effort to earn Perez a victory in his home country.

However, Verstappen is still chasing the all-time record for most wins in a season and Perez hasn't had a lot of success at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in an F1 car. Perez's lone podium in Mexico was last season and he had never finished better than seventh in his five prior starts there. Now the model is predicting a disappointing fourth-place finish on Sunday. See who the model is backing right here.

How to make 2022 Mexican Grand Prix picks

2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -175

Sergio Perez 9-2

Charles Leclerc 6-1

Lewis Hamilton 12-1

Carlos Sainz 16-1

George Russell 20-1

Lando Norris 200-1

Fernando Alonso 200-1

Esteban Ocon 500-1

Sebastian Vettel 500-1

Daniel Ricciardo 750-1

Lance Stroll 750-1

Pierre Gasly 1000-1

Valtteri Bottas 1000-1

Kevin Magnussen 1500-1

Alexander Albon 1500-1

Guanyu Zhou 2000-1

Mick Schumacher 2000-1

Yuki Tsunoda 2000-1

Nicholas Latifi 2500-1