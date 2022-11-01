Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is joining TMRW Sports as an investor, the company announced Tuesday. The technology-focused startup was formed by the golf star duo of Tiger Woods and world No. 1 Rory McIlroy in August. The full list of investors is set to be released Wednesday.

Woods and McIlroy were quick to welcome Hamilton on social media.

The company's name is pronounced "tomorrow sports." During the summer, Woods described the company as a way to "harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love." Former NBC Sports president Mike McCarley is the third cofounder and will serve as CEO. He said one of the company's major goals was to "make sports more accessible for as many people as possible."

TMRW Sports' first official project is TGL, a high-tech golf league that will feature six teams made of the top PGA Tour players. TLG is scheduled to tee off in January 2024.

Hamilton seems like a good fit for an already star-studded company. Since his debut season in 2007. He holds the record for most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes among many other records in racing. One of his hobbies also helps him fit in quite well with Woods and McIlroy.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in May, the driver teamed up with NFL veteran quarterback Tom Brady in a fundraiser event at Miami Beach Golf Club.

Earlier this year, Hamilton also became an investor for the Denver Broncos after joining the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group. His involvement in sports outside of racing will likely continue to grow. In a story published by Reuters in September, Hamilton said he wanted to boost Black ownership and equity in the sport.

"I do want to get more and more involved in teams because I really do believe in Black ownership because there is a lack of it within sports and Black equity. There is a real lack of that," he said.