Over his long and storied career, Ken Schrader has seemingly been determined to race in as many different series as possible. And this July, Schrader will add the Superstar Racing Experience to the list.

On Tuesday, SRX announced that Schrader will join the series for its July 16 race at I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Mo. Schrader, a legendary racer from nearby Fenton, will drive the local all-star car designated for an area driver to represent the track at each SRX event. Schrader, 66, has served as co-owner of the track for nearly 20 years.

Schrader has served as a test driver for SRX since before its inaugural season last year, and he will now get a chance to compete against the series' regulars -- Many of whom he has raced against extensively over the years.

"It's super exciting for me to be working with Kenny again after knowing him for so long," SRX CEO Don Hawk said in a statement. "He returns in 2022 as an SRX test driver, but more importantly a Superstar driver in the race at I-55 Raceway. He belongs in there [and] I can't wait for this race."

One of the most famous true racers there is, Schrader has extensive experience in a wide variety of disciplines while largely building his name in the NASCAR Cup Series. Schrader raced in Cup for 29 years, including full-time from 1985 to 2006, winning four times and finishing a career-best fifth in points in both 1988 and 1989. Schrader won the pole for the Daytona 500 three years in a row from 1988 to 1990, and he scored a best finish of second in the race in 1989.

Schrader's racing resume also includes 18 ARCA wins, two seasons in IROC, an attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500, extensive experience in USAC and countless races and victories at the regional and grassroots levels. Schrader's lone SRX race will be his first at the national level since his two ARCA starts last year, where he finished third at DuQuoin and 10th at Salem.

Schrader adds to a growing list of local drivers who will compete in SRX this season, joining names like Bubba Pollard (Five Flags Speedway), Peyton Sellers (South Boston) and Matt Hirschman (Stafford).