After initially not being among the NASCAR greats slated to compete in the Superstar Racing Experience in 2022, Awesome Bill from Dawsonville is back on the SRX roster. On Friday, SRX announced that NASCAR Hall of Famer and 1988 Cup Series champion Bill Elliott will return to SRX for two races in 2022. Elliott will race at Five Flags Speedway on June 18 and at Stafford Motor Speedway on July 2.

Elliott was among the drivers who headlined SRX's inaugural year in 2021, as he ran the entire season and experienced his greatest success at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Elliott won his first heat race before going on to finish third in the main event as his son, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, took the win.

Elliott's racing legend speaks for itself, as he was both a dominant driver on the track and a fan favorite off of it. Elliott earned 44 career victories in NASCAR, including two Daytona 500s (1985, 1987), three Southern 500s (1985, 1988, 1994), and the 2002 Brickyard 400. He was also the 1988 Winston Cup Series champion, and won NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award a staggering 16 times in his long career.

Getting Elliott to return to SRX was special for CEO Don Hawk, as their relationship dates back to Elliott's days in his famed Melling Racing No. 9.

"Bill raced with the best and I remember meeting with him in 1986 and trying to do a business deal with he and the Mellings," Hawk said in a press release. "Now, here it is 36 years later and we've got the deal done. I couldn't be happier."

Elliott becomes the latest driver primarily known for his success in NASCAR to join the SRX driver lineup for 2022. Other former NASCAR stars in the field this season include Matt Kenseth, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart.