2019 Gander RV 400 DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy NASCAR at Dover picks

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway on Sunday for its 11th race of the season at the 2019 Gander RV 400. Kyle Busch is atop the standings thanks to his three wins, while six drivers have registered a victory so far this year. The Monster Mile always provides racing fans with plenty of excitement, so there should be enough action to fuel NASCAR DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Sunday. Kevin Harvick won last year's Gander RV 400 and he joins Busch, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski as the more expensive options for NASCAR DFS lineups on Sunday. But before the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET, you should see the NASCAR DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure for NASCAR at Dover.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections in several sports recently, including producing multiple tournament rosters that have cashed huge.

He was all over his NASCAR picks last month at the Food City 500, locking Kyle Busch in his DraftKings lineup. The result: Busch captured victory at Bristol, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well their way to a huge day.

For Sunday's Gander RV 400, we can tell you McClure is banking on Denny Hamlin at $12,500 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings. Hamlin has a pair of victories this season and sits in third place in the NASCAR standings. He's a 33-time winner in NASCAR's top circuit and has had plenty of recent success at Dover International Speedway.

The 38-year-old has run inside the top 10 at the Monster Mile in five of his last six starts there, including a second-place finish last fall at the at the Gander Outdoors 400. Hamlin also finished fifth at Phoenix earlier this year, another one-mile oval. His Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota should be set up well to compete this week at the Gander RV 400 2019.

McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also involves rostering Clint Bowyer ($12,000 on FanDuel, $8,500 on DraftKings), who has 14 career top-10 finishes in 26 starts at Dover. Bowyer led 40 laps at last year's Gander RV 400 and went on to finish second in that race. Three top-five runs so far this season have vaulted him up to 10th in the NASCAR standings. His Stewart Haas Racing Ford should have plenty of speed to get him to the front on Sunday at Dover.

