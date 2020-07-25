Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

Kansas Speedway has hosted NASCAR events since it opened in 2001. On Saturday, the 1.5-mile asphalt oval will feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series' 2020 Kansas Lottery 250. Kyle Busch is a four-time winner of the event but the young guns of NASCAR will be fortunate enough not to have to square off with the defending Cup Series champion this time around. However, there's still a loaded 2020 Kansas Lottery 250 starting lineup highlighted by impressive young drivers like Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric and Noah Gragson.

All three are in their 20s, have won multiple times this season and own at least eight top-five finishes. They currently sit 1-2-3 in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity standings and Briscoe and Cindric are 9-4 co-favorites in the latest 2020 Kansas Lottery 250 odds at William Hill. Before you make your NASCAR at Kansas predictions or set your NASCAR DFS lineups, be sure to check out the 2020 Kansas Lottery 250 picks and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at The Real Heroes 400 and the Toyota 500 at Darlington.

Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami.

And last week at The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Additionally, McClure used the model to identify winner Noah Gragson (13-1) as one of his best bets in the Xfinity Series 2020 Cheddar's 300 last month. Anybody who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Top 2020 Kansas Lottery 250 predictions

For the 2020 Kansas Lottery 250, the model is high on Justin Haley even though he's a huge 25-1 long shot in the latest 2020 NASCAR at Kansas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Haley shocked the racing world with a win at the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona on the NASCAR Cup Series as a 20-year-old and has continued to improve in his second full season in the Xfinity Series.

Haley has 11 top-10 finishes in 16 starts and captured his first Xfinity Series victory at Talladega in the Unhinged 300 last month. Haley ran seventh at Kansas Speedway last season and is riding a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes into Saturday's race.

And a massive shocker: Chase Briscoe, the Vegas co-favorite 9-4, stumbles and barely cracks the top three. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Kansas Lottery 250 starting grid. The 25-year-old leads the Xfinity standings and has already won five times this season. However, he only finished 30th at Kansas two seasons ago, while his worst run of the season came on a 1.5-mile oval at Charlotte on May 25.

The model is also targeting another driver with 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas odds of 25-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2020 Kansas Lottery 250 odds

Chase Briscoe 9-4

Austin Cindric 9-4

Noah Gragson 7-1

Harrison Burton 15-2

Justin Allgaier 15-2

Ross Chastain 10-1

Brandon Jones 12-1

Daniel Hemric 12-1

Justin Haley 25-1

Riley Herbst 50-1

Michael Annett 60-1

Kaz Grala 100-1

Field 100-1

Ryan Sieg 200-1

Myatt Snider 300-1

Brett Moffitt 500-1

Jeremy Clements 500-1

Brandon Brown 500-1

Timmy Hill 1000-1

Josh Williams 1000-1