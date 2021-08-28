Daytona International Speedway's night race has been one of the main draws on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Saturday's 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will once again be the regular-season finale and with just one spot in the NASCAR Playoffs up for grabs, it should be a hotly-contested event. Kyle Larson sits atop the NASCAR standings, while Tyler Reddick is on the bubble. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Larson is 12-1 in the latest 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Reddick is a 35-1 long shot to earn a win that would clinch his spot in the postseason. Denny Hamlin is the 15-2 favorite as he looks to close a daunting 28-point gap on Larson and earn a 15-point bonus as the regular-season champion. Before scouring the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup and making any NASCAR at Daytona predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At the Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model also nailed Kyle Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 and hit Larson again at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. It also called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout and then correctly predicted the top five drivers at Watkins Glen. Anyone who has followed its lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2021 NASCAR at Indianapolis leaderboard.

Top 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Christopher Bell, even though he's a 25-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. In his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, Bell captured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in the second week of the season on the Daytona Road Course and he'll ride that victory into the playoffs.

However, the 26-year-old would still love to add a win on the famed 2.5-mile oval at Daytona International Speedway to his growing resume and he's had success in the night races at Daytona on the Xfinity Series. Bell finished third in that race in both 2018 and 2019. He also led 32 laps at the 2021 Daytona 500, so expect him to use a similar setup to work his way back towards the front of the pack on Saturday.

A massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup. Fresh off a victory last week that gave him his first two-win season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Blaney now returns to a track that his caused him problems in recent seasons.

He finished 30th at the 2021 Daytona 500 after getting involved in an early crash and has now wrecked in five of his last eight starts at Daytona International Speedway. Blaney finished outside the top 25 in all five of those races, which is cause for concern at a track where The Big One is lurking around seemingly every corner.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at Daytona picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with 2021 NASCAR at Daytona odds of 15-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. It also sees value in a massive triple-digit long shot. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400? And which massive triple-digit long shot is a shocking value? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at Daytona odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 leaderboard, all from the model that has called three of the last 10 winners and nailed the top five at Watkins Glen.

2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds

Denny Hamlin 15-2

Brad Keselowski 17-2

Joey Logano 9-1

Chase Elliott 11-1

Ryan Blaney 11-1

Kyle Larson 12-1

William Byron 12-1

Kyle Busch 15-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Alex Bowman 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 20-1

Aric Almirola 20-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 22-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Christopher Bell 25-1

Austin Dillon 25-1

Matt DiBenedetto 25-1

Bubba Wallace 30-1

Tyler Reddick 35-1

Michael McDowell 40-1

Ryan Newman 40-1

Chase Briscoe 50-1

Chris Buescher 50-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Cole Custer 60-1

Ross Chastain 60-1

Ryan Preece 75-1

Erik Jones 75-1

Justin Haley 100-1

Kaz Grala 100-1

Corey Lajoie 125-1

Anthony Alfredo 200-1

Landon Cassill 300-1

Cody Ware 1000-1

Garrett Smithley 1000-1

Quin Houff 1000-1

BJ McLeod 1000-1

David Starr 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 1000-1

Joey Gase 1000-1