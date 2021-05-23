For the first time ever, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The 3.426-mile road course is the longest of the Cup Series season so far and Sunday's 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix will be its debut event. Because of its length, just 68 laps will be needed to capture the checkered flag, while the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix 2021 marks the start of the second half of the Cup Series schedule. Denny Hamlin dominated the first half with nine top-five finishes in 13 starts and sits atop the standings despite no victories.

The green flag for NASCAR at Austin drops at 2:30 p.m. ET. Hamlin is among the favorites at 10-1 in the 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Chase Elliott, who is also without a victory this season, is the favorite at 9-5, while three-time winner Martin Truex Jr. is 7-2 in the 2021 NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas odds. Before you scour the 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix starting lineup and make any NASCAR at COTA predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its NASCAR picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval.

During the 2021 season, the model has correctly predicted at least seven top-10 finishers in six of the last 10 races. Last month, it had Martin Truex Jr. at the top of its projected leaderboard at Martinsville, nailing his victory for a 3-1 payout. Last week, the model was high on eventual winner Alex Bowman at Dover. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas leaderboard.

Top 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Kevin Harvick, even though he's a 20-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas odds 2021. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Harvick enters the 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix with four straight top-10s, making him one of two drivers on this streak.

Harvick's average mid-race position this season is 13.5, which gives him ample opportunities to pass drivers. He's made the most of those opportunities, as his 779 quality passes rank fourth in the Cup Series. While every driver will be a newcomer at COTA, Harvick has plenty of road course experience during his 20 years on the Cup Series. He has wins at Sonoma, Watkins Glen and Charlotte, and his understanding of road tracks is another reason why he's a strong value in the 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix starting grid.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, the Vegas favorite at 9-5, stumbles big-time and fails to get to victory lane. There are far better values in this loaded 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix starting lineup. Five of Elliott's 11 career NASCAR Cup Series victories have come on road courses, but he's coming off a disappointing effort at the Daytona Road Course earlier this season.

Elliott led 44 laps in the race, but wound up finishing 21st after spinning out with six laps remaining in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253. It ended a four-race win streak on road courses, and Elliott admitted to making too many mistakes on a rain-soaked track. Weather could be a factor again, with precipitation in the forecast on Sunday in Austin.

How to make 2021 NASCAR at COTA picks

The model is also targeting five other drivers with 2021 NASCAR at Austin odds longer than 15-1 to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR at COTA odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that called at least seven of the top 10 drivers in six of the last 10 races and nailed Martin Truex Jr.'s win at Martinsville.

2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix odds

Chase Elliott 9-5

Martin Truex Jr. 7-2

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Kyle Larson 15-1

Ryan Blaney 17-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Austin Cindric 18-1

Kevin Harvick 20-1

Brad Keselowski 20-1

Christopher Bell 20-1

William Byron 20-1

Alex Bowman 20-1

A.J. Allmendinger 22-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Michael McDowell 60-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Aric Almirola 125-1

Tyler Reddick 150-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ryan Preece 300-1

Ross Chastain 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

James Davison 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Kyle Tilley 2500-1

Garrett Smithley 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1