The NASCAR Cup Series will hold only its second-ever event at Road America in Wisconsin this week, and it will be the first race since 1956 at the site. While there are no recent Cup results at Road America to base NASCAR odds and projections on, there are other significant factors that can be strongly considered. As bettors look ahead to the green flag dropping on the 2021 Jockey Made in America 250 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, recent Cup road course race finishes and other showings by drivers at Road America in the Xfinity Series should be taken into account.

Chase Elliott, listed at 5-2 in the latest Jockey Made in America 250 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and Kyle Larson (3-1) both have road course wins to their credit this season. Elliott won at the Circuit of the Americas, while Larson won at Sonoma. Elliott leads all drivers with a stellar 125.0 driver rating on road courses since February 2018, according to driveraverages.com. Christopher Bell is a longshot at 50-1, but he won an Xfinity race at Road America in 2019 and the 2021 Cup race at the Daytona Road Course. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Wisconsin predictions for the Jockey Made in America 250 from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any Jockey Made in America 250 picks

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Larson, won the Coca-Cola 600 in the final event of May at 11-2 odds. He also correctly predicted the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix the previous week, hitting Chase Elliott's win at 8-5 odds.

He began a stretch of three winners in six races on Apr. 25, when he nailed Brad Keselowski's win in the GEICO 500 at 14-1 odds.

Roberts correctly called the first two races of the 2020 season and also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR campaign returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In addition, he has correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in 10 of the last 15 races he has projected during the 2021 campaign.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Saturday's NASCAR at Wisconsin 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 NASCAR at Wisconsin expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts is not backing Denny Hamlin, even though he's one of the top favorites and has the second-best driver rating in the Cup Series this season at 108.4. In fact, Roberts says Hamlin, who finished third at the Daytona Road Course, doesn't even crack the top five on his projected 2021 Jockey Made in America 250 leaderboard.

"He has just one road win in 35 Cup starts (Watkins Glen, 2016)," Roberts told SportsLine. "The 750 HP package has been his best performances in a season where he's still searching for his first win. Eleven other drivers have won in the Cup Series."

Another curveball: Roberts is very high on A.J. Allmendinger, even though he is listed at 20-1 in the latest NASCAR at Wisconsin odds 2021. Allmendinger, a road course specialist, finished seventh and fifth, respectively at the Daytona Road Course and Circuit of the Americas this season, with driver ratings of 90.1 and 92.7.

"He is very familiar with Road America and won from the pole there in a 2013 Xfinity Series race," Roberts said. "It's in his driving skills that he makes up time from the drop-off in equipment from being a part-time driver on an underfunded team."

How to make 2021 Jockey Made in America 250 picks

Roberts is all over a long shot who is a road ace that can pull off an upset. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Jockey Made in America 250 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Wisconsin leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Jockey Made in America 250 odds

Chase Elliott 5-2

Kyle Larson 3-1

Martin Truex Jr. 5-1

Kyle Busch 7-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 12-1

A.J. Allmendinger 20-1

William Byron 20-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Kevin Harvick 25-1

Ryan Blaney 30-1

Kurt Busch 35-1

Brad Keselowski 35-1

Austin Cindric 40-1

Christopher Bell 50-1

Tyler Reddick 65-1

Ross Chastain 65-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Chase Briscoe 100-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Cole Custer 125-1

Aric Almirola 150-1

Ryan Preece 175-1

Matt DiBenedetto 175-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300-1

Bubba Wallace 500-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Ryan Eversley 5000-1

Kyle Tilley 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Justin Haley 5000-1

Ty Dillon 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1