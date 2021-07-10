Kyle Larson is three points behind current leader Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR standings headed into Sunday's 2021 Quaker State 400. He is also looking to finish what he could not in March, when he lost the lead with eight laps to go and saw a bid for his first Atlanta victory slip away. Larson, who is listed at 2-1 in the latest 2021 Quaker State 400 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, led for 269 of the 325 scheduled laps (82.7 percent of the race), but finished second to Ryan Blaney by 2.083 seconds. Larson has led the most laps at Atlanta dating back to 2018 with 411 and is second in driver rating with a mark of 118.3, during that span.

Kevin Harvick, listed at 8-1 NASCAR at Atlanta odds, is tied for the most wins at the site among active drivers with three. He has the highest all-time driver rating (101.4) and fastest laps run (606) ever at Atlanta and could make a strong push for his first win of the season this week. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET. You'll want to check out the NASCAR at Atlanta predictions for the Quaker State 400 from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2021 Quaker State 400 picks.

Roberts is the nation's premier NASCAR betting expert, and his top pick, Chase Elliott, won the Jockey Made in America 250 last week at 2-1 odds. He also correctly predicted the Coca-Cola 600 winner in the final event of May, hitting Kyle Larson's win at 11-2 odds. The previous week, he was on point at the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, targeting Elliott as the winner at 8-5 odds.

He began a stretch of three winners in six races on Apr. 25, when he nailed Brad Keselowski's win in the GEICO 500 at 14-1 odds.

Roberts correctly called the first two races of the 2020 season and also enjoyed success the previous year, as his top four choices in each race during the 2019 NASCAR campaign returned a head-turning $3,400 to those who put down $50 on each. In addition, he has correctly predicted at least six top-10 finishers in 10 of the last 16 races he has projected during the 2021 campaign.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's NASCAR at Atlanta 2021 race. He's sharing his winner and leaderboard right here.

2021 NASCAR at Atlanta expert predictions

One shocker: Roberts isn't high on Blaney, who earned his first-ever win at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season. In fact, Roberts say Blaney, who is fourth in average finish at Atlanta with a 13.6 mark, doesn't even crack the top five on his projected 2021 Quaker State 400 leaderboard.

"Blaney has had his best Atlanta runs the last two seasons with a fourth-place finish last season and a win in March when he led only 25 laps," Roberts told SportsLine. "He basically stole the race from Larson, who led 259 laps but lost speed down the stretch, with my guess being that Larson wore out his tires too early in the final run."

Another curveball: Roberts is strongly recommending Tyler Reddick, even though he is 65-1 in the latest NASCAR at Atlanta odds 2021. Reddick is fourth in driver rating in the Xfinity Series at Atlanta since 2018 with a 108.9 mark.

"Reddick has had two mediocre finishes in his two Cup starts at Atlanta, but this week might be different," Roberts told SportsLine. "Expect his best line on the day to be the high-line, as he ran second at Homestead and seventh at Kansas."

How to make 2021 Quaker State 400 picks

Roberts is also high on another double-digit long shot who has "juicy odds" at Atlanta. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the Quaker State 400 2021? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2021 NASCAR at Atlanta leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.

2021 Quaker State 400 odds

Kyle Larson 2-1

Kyle Busch 15-2

Kevin Harvick 8-1

Chase Elliott 8-1

Denny Hamlin 9-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Martin Truex Jr. 10-1

William Byron 12-1

Joey Logano 12-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Christopher Bell 35-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Tyler Reddick 65-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Ross Chastain 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Daniel Suarez 125-1

Matt DiBenedetto 150-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Bubba Wallace 200-1

Erik Jones 200-1

Chase Briscoe 250-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Field 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Anthony Alfredo 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

B.J. McLeod 5000-1