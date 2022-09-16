The 2022 NASCAR Playoffs will continue on Saturday night when Bristol Motor Speedway hosts the Bass Pro Shops Night Race with the green flag scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The field of 16 postseason drivers will be cut to 12 following the race and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is currently right on the bubble. Busch is 13th in the 2022 NASCAR standings and sits two points behind Austin Cindric and Tyler Reddick, so he'll still have an opportunity to race his way into the Round of 12 with a solid performance on the 0.533-mile oval.

Busch is an eight-time winner at Bristol with three wins in the Bristol Night Race and he's listed at 8-1 in the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin is the 11-2 favorite while last year's NASCAR at Bristol winner Kyle Larson is listed at 13-2 in the Bristol Night Race odds. Before scouring the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Bristol predictions, be sure to see the latest NASCAR at Bristol picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure's model nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then it called Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season.



So far in 2022, it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high on Logano again when he returned 14-1 on his win in St. Louis. In early August, it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds implied and Harvick went on to capture the win at Michigan. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

For the 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, the model is high on Martin Truex Jr., even though he's a 15-1 longshot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Bristol odds. A season that produced 16 different winners saw Truex left out of the NASCAR playoffs for the first time since 2014 but the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion has still run well since the postseason began.

Truex led 48 laps at Darlington before a water pump failure led to a 31st-place finish and then finished fifth last week in Kansas. Last year in the Bristol Night Race, he started on the pole and led seven laps before finishing seventh.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 15-2, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion won four races this year to lead all drivers but he's currently seventh in the 2022 NASCAR standings after a pair of disappointing runs to start the postseason.

Elliott finished 36th with a DVP at Darlington and then finished 11th last week in Kansas. He's never won in 11 career Cup starts on the asphalt at Bristol Motor Speedway and has finished outside the top 20 in two of his last three starts on the iconic track.

2022 Bristol Night Race odds, field

Denny Hamlin 11-2

Kyle Larson 13-2

Chase Elliott 15-2

Christopher Bell 8-1

Kyle Busch 8-1

Kevin Harvick 17-2

Tyler Reddick 10-1

Ross Chastain 14-1

Joey Logano 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-1

William Byron 15-1

Bubba Wallace 17-1

Alex Bowman 28-1

Ty Gibbs 40-1

Daniel Suarez 40-1

Chase Briscoe 40-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Dillon 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

Aric Almirola 75-1

Ricky Stenhouse 100-1

Brad Keselowski 100-1

Chris Buescher 125-1

AJ Allmendinger 125-1

Michael McDowell 200-1

Cole Custer 300-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Ty Dillon 750-1

Harrison Burton 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Todd Gilliland 2500-1

JJ Yeley 2500-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Jos Bilicki 5000-1