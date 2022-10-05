Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday evening that Alex Bowman will miss his second straight race as he continues to recover from concussion symptoms suffered in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Bowman will not race this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval after being evaluated by physicians on Tuesday.

Bowman's absence will result in him being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, as he had been 54 points below the cut line to make the Round of 8 entering Sunday's elimination race. Noah Gragson will once again serve as substitute driver for Bowman.

"I am continuing to make strides in my recovery to make sure I can return to competition at 100%," read a statement by Bowman. "... Thank you to everyone for your support during this time. It has not gone unheard or unseen and I'm overwhelmed by your support."

Bowman's absence comes despite optimism from Hendrick Motorsports following Talladega that Bowman would not be sidelined for long. Speaking to reporters after last Sunday's race, car owner Rick Hendrick had taken a hopeful tone that Bowman would be back as early as the Roval, an idea that ultimately has not been realized.

This weekend's race at the Charlotte Roval will see three drivers in all be absent due to injuries: Kurt Busch continues to recover from a concussion suffered at Pocono, while Cody Ware announced Tuesday that he would sit out the Roval as he continues to recover from a foot injury suffered at Texas. J.J. Yeley will drive Ware's No. 51 Ford in his place.