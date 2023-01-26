A fire broke out at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop in Mooresville, N.C. on Thursday morning, causing injuries to three team members. According to a statement by the Mooresville Fire Department, the fire was quickly extinguished but resulted in significant damage to the building.

The Fire Department confirmed that three patients were treated for injuries. One was transported to Lake Norman Regional for smoke inhalation, a second was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for burn injuries, and a third was treated and released.

In a statement, Reaume Brothers Racing confirmed that the incident occurred and that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Reaume Brothers Racing, owned by NASCAR driver Josh Reaume, primarily competes in the Craftsman Truck Series while also fielding cars in the Xfinity Series. On Tuesday, the team had announced that they would be switching to Ford for the 2023 season and had hired Mason Massey as the new driver of their No. 33 F-150.

While not common, race shop fires have occurred in the past, sometimes with devastating results. In 2016, a fire caused massive damage to the ThorSport Racing shop in Sandusky, O.H., including the destruction of the team's fabrication shop.