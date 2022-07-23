Jeb Burton was uninjured after a scary crash in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway, one in which Burton got collected in a multi-car accident off Turn 3 and was launched upside down.

On a Lap 46 restart, Santino Ferucci got sideways and spun in front of traffic exiting Turn 3, throwing up a massive amount of smoke in front of the field and collecting Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the process. As Stenhouse and Ferucci's cars spun to the inside of the track, oncoming cars scattered around the end of the pit wall trying to avoid the wreck.

As Burton attempted to drive past, he ran out of space between Stenhouse's car and the inside wall, hitting Stenhouse's car just so that it launched his car up into the air. Burton's car proceeded to slide upside down for several feet before coming to rest.

Burton was unhurt and quickly climbed out of his car after it was set back onto its wheels by the AMR Safety Team.

Burton, the son of former Daytona 500 and Southern 500 winner Ward Burton, has had an uneven 2022 season since moving from Kaulig Racing to Our Motorsports. After getting his first career win at Talladega and finishing 10th in the championship standings with seven top fives and 16 top 10s in 2021, Burton has not scored a single top 10 so far this season -- his best finish is an 11th-place run at Richmond, and he entered Saturday's race 17th in points.

After leaving the infield care center, Burton lamented tearing up a car for the second week in a row in an interview with NBC Sports. Burton was involved in another hard multi-car crash last week at New Hampshire, in which he ended up driving underneath Ryan Sieg's car.

Burton is the fifth driver to go upside down in a race across NASCAR's three national touring series this season. Harrison Burton and Chris Buescher have both been on their roof in the Cup Series, while Burton joins Myatt Snider among Xfinity drivers who have gone on their lid. In the Camping World Truck Series, Jessica Friesen went for a short tumble last month during a race at Knoxville.