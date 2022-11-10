JTG Daugherty Racing announced Wednesday that Mike Kelley has been named the new crew chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and their No. 47 team in 2023. Kelley replaces Brian Pattie, who has left the team to become the crew chief for Kyle Busch Motorsports' No. 51 Chevrolet in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Kelley has worked with JTG Daugherty since 2020, and has a long and successful history of working together with Stenhouse.

The two were first paired together when Stenhouse moved to what is now the Xfinity Series as a rookie in 2010. Stenhouse won back-to-back series championships in 2011 and 2012 with Kelley as his crew chief, winning six races with 35 top fives and 52 top 10s in that timespan.

Stenhouse and Kelley would be paired together again in the Cup Series in 2014, with Stenhouse scoring one top five and five top 10s that year. Kelley's most recent Cup experience came in 2019, when he worked as crew chief for Front Row Motorsports with drivers David Ragan and Matt Tifft.

"Brian and I accomplished a lot together and won two Cup races (in 2017 at RFK Racing) and that's not easy in this sport," Stenhouse said in a team release. "I'm grateful for our friendship and wish him well in his endeavors. Mike and I and the team will continue our preparations this off season and be ready for the new year with our Kroger Racing partners."

JTG Daugherty's change in crew chiefs comes after what was a difficult 2022 season for Stenhouse and his team. Although Stenhouse earned one top five -- a season-best second at Dover -- and five top 10s, most of Stenhouse's success came during a four-race stretch of top 10 finishes in the month of May. Following the Coca-Cola 600, Stenhouse did not have any finishes better than 13th and finished 26th in the Cup Series standings, his worst result since he ranked 27th in 2014.