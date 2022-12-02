With the racing season now over and the holiday season in full swing, there was only one thing left to be done in NASCAR for 2022: honor the sport's newly-crowned and reigning champions and look ahead to 2023 with a night of celebration and recognition in Music City.

NASCAR's annual Awards Banquet returned to the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday night, with the sport honoring its 2022 champions including two-time and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano. The awards banquet has long been a part of NASCAR's offseason, and it hardly disappoints as stock car racing's most elegant affair. The banquet was long held at the world-famous Waldorf Astoria in New York City before moving around to Las Vegas and now Nashville.

This year's banquet saw Joey Logano's life and racing career come full circle, as he was introduced for his championship speech by racing icon Mario Andretti, his boyhood hero. It also featured a touching moment in which Ty Gibbs, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, received a standing ovation as he came up to make his champion's speech less than a month after the sudden death of his father, Coy Gibbs. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Zane Smith was also feted, and musical entertainment was provided by rising country music artist Erin Kinsey.

While CBS Sports had coverage of NASCAR Champion's Week from media availabilities Thursday morning to the red carpet in the evening, the Awards Ceremony itself is being broadcast Saturday night streaming on tape delay.

How to Watch the 2022 NASCAR Awards Ceremony

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

Location: Music City Center -- Nashville, Tenn.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Peacock