In each of the last 12 years, Kevin Harvick has finished no worse than eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has work to do to push that streak to a baker's dozen, as Harvick sits in 10th place entering Sunday's 2022 Verizon 200. Harvick's experience could make him one of the viable NASCAR DFS picks this week since no active driver has more starts (52) and top-10s (26) on road courses. He is just one of six active drivers with multiple road course victories, a list that also includes Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. How should you approach every driver in your NASCAR DFS lineups?

The iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host Sunday's race, which starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Which undervalued options in the NASCAR DFS driver pool could exceed expectations for your 2022 Verizon 200 DFS picks? Before setting your NASCAR DFS strategy for the 2022 Verizon 200 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at The Brickyard DFS strategy and lineup advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win.

Last week, two of McClure's core picks finished in the top 10, Kyle Larson (fifth place) and Erik Jones, who finished ninth after starting 34th in the grid. Before that, McClure highlighted Denny Hamlin in the Ambetter 301, who finished sixth after starting 14th. His model, which simulates every race 10,000 times, called seven outright winners last season.

Anybody who has followed his picks has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2022 NASCAR at The Brickyard race and locked in his NASCAR DFS picks. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool and top picks here.

Top 2022 Verizon 200 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at The Brickyard, we can tell you McClure is high on Daniel Suarez ($9,400 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). The well-traveled Suarez competed for four different teams during his first five years on the Cup Series, never finishing better than 17th. But he's poised for his best season to date and enters the Verizon 200 2022 in 12th place.

Suarez' success has been spurred by his surge over the last six races. He's notched five top-10s over this stretch, including his first Cup Series victory at Sonoma in mid-June. By comparison, Suarez had the same number of top-10s over his previous 34 starts dating back to last year. Two of his recent top-fives came on road courses, including the Sonoma win, so he's a streaking driver for your 2022 NASCAR at Indianapolis DFS picks.

Another part of McClure's NASCAR DFS strategy includes rostering Tyler Reddick ($10,000 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). Reddick finished runner-up last week at Pocono, which came three weeks after a victory at Road America. He already has six top-5s this season, which equals how many he had over the last two seasons combined.

That Road America victory was the Cup Series' last trip to a road course, so Reddick will step onto The Brickyard feeling very confident. Also providing him confidence is that three of his last four road course races have resulted in top-5 finishes. The 26-year-old struggled on road tracks earlier in his career but starting with COTA in 2019, he's found whatever was missing on these tracks. In his last nine starts on road courses, Reddick has six top-10s, so you can see why McClure is high on him. Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

How to set 2022 NASCAR at The Brickyard DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday's 2022 Verizon 200? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.