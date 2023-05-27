Kyle Larson did not gain any points in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with his win in the All-Star Race last week, but he generated momentum heading into Sunday's 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET from Charlotte Motor Speedway. He dominated the Cup Series two years ago, including a win at Charlotte. Larson is the favorite in the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 odds and could be one of the most popular drivers in the NASCAR DFS driver pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Should you include him in your NASCAR DFS lineups for Sunday's race?

Larson has three top-two finishes in his last six races, picking up two wins during that stretch.

McClure has won over $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1), Denny Hamlin's triumph in Kansas (6-1) and Kyle Larson's wins at Martinsville (6-1) and the NASCAR All-Star Race (13-2). In Austin, it listed Tyler Reddick as one of its best values and he went on to win for a 10-1 payout. It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 12 winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Top 2023 Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Charlotte, McClure is high on Kyle Larson, who is coming off a win at last week's All-Star Race. He dominated the 2021 version of this race and has four top-10s in his last five starts at this track. Larson appears to be regaining his 2021 form, adding to his win total with a victory at North Wilkesboro Speedway last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Denny Hamlin, the defending champion at the Coca-Cola 600. All signs point to Hamlin contending on Sunday, as he is the only driver in the Cup Series who has finished on the lead lap in all 13 races this season. He was victorious at Kansas the last time the Cup Series went to a 1.5-mile track.

Hamlin spent a race-high 96.4% of last year's Coca-Cola 600 in the top 15 and ultimately picked up the victory. That race featured 18 cautions, the most in a Coca-Cola 600 since 2005, and it suited Hamlin's driving style perfectly. McClure believes Hamlin is an easy selection from Sunday's driver pool despite the expensive price tag. See which other drivers to roster here.

