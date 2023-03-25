There will be a significant absence in the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix DFS driver pool on Sunday, as Chase Elliott is out due to a leg injury. Elliott perennially dominates road races, leaving an opening for other drivers in the 2023 Austin NASCAR DFS field. Kyle Larson is the betting favorite in the 2023 NACSAR Austin odds at Caesars Sportsbook, finishing in second place behind Elliott at Circuit of the Americas in 2021. Should you include him in your 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix DFS lineups for Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. ET?

Tyler Reddick is coming off back-to-back top-five finishes this season and put together several strong performances on road courses last year. He could be a popular inclusion in 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before locking in any NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at COTA, be sure to check out the optimal NASCAR at Austin DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure has won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you score a big win on Sunday.

McClure's model is off to a red-hot start this season, already nailing Martin Truex Jr.'s Clash win (20-1), Joey Logano's Duel win (8-1), and Kyle Busch's Fontana victory (10-1). It also impressively nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping nine winners since 2021. Anyone who followed its lead on those NASCAR picks saw huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He's only sharing his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR DFS picks

For NASCAR at Austin, McClure is high on Ross Chastain. He was flying under the radar heading into Austin last year before notching his first Cup Series win at Circuit of the Americas. Chastain went on to make the NASCAR playoffs, finishing third in the Final Four championship race at Phoenix and second in season points. He is in third place in the NASCAR standings coming into this weekend.

Chastain has taken plenty of criticism for his aggressive driving style, but he used it to get past A.J. Allmendinger and Alex Bowman during an overtime shootout lap at this track last year. He finished in third place at Auto Club Speedway earlier this season and is coming off a top-15 finish in Atlanta. Chastain will be confident entering Sunday's race as the defending champion, making him a strong inclusion in NASCAR DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NASCAR DFS strategy also includes rostering Daniel Suarez, who has quietly been putting together a quality resume in 2023. He has an average finishing position that is nearly four spots higher than his average starting position, putting him in 10th place in the Cup Series standings. Suarez is in his third year driving for Trackhouse Racing, becoming the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race by winning at Sonomo Raceway last summer.

He finished fourth at Auto Club Speedway and seventh at Daytona earlier in the season, providing value as a NASCAR DFS pick in those races. He had a career-high 13 top-10 finishes last year and has already recorded three of those this season. Suarez finished tenth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is a mid-tier value option for Sunday's race. See which other drivers to roster here.

How to set 2023 NASCAR at Austin DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued driver set to return plenty of value for his NASCAR DFS picks. He's in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can see who it is, and every other pick, right here.

So what are the top NASCAR DFS picks for NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas 2023? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDuel, and cash in big on NASCAR DFS.