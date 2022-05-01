Dover Motor Speedway has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1969. Last season, we saw Hendricks Motorsports dominate "The Monster Mile." Hendricks cars finished 1-2-3-4 and led 382 laps, with Alex Bowman taking the checkered flag. On Sunday, the team will try for a repeat performance at the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400. However, there will be new challenges to handle since this is the first time we'll see the new "Next-Gen" car on the one-mile concrete oval.

Kyle Larson has led a total of 417 laps with a win and a runner-up finish in his last two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover and he's the 4-1 favorite in the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Bowman is 10-1 in the 2022 NASCAR at Dover odds, while Chase Elliott and William Byron are both 8-1. Before scouring the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Dover predictions, be sure to see the latest 2022 NASCAR at Dover picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure's model also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.

In total, it nailed five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has also gone 12-7 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 season. Then last month it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on their NASCAR picks.

Top 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a 15-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Dover odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 29-year-old broke into the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as an 18-year-old and slowly worked his way into a full-time Cup ride for the first time in 2018.

Chastain parlayed a chance in more competitive equipment into eight top-10 finishes in 2021, but has truly broken through in 2022 with NASCAR leveling the playing field with its new car design. He earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series win at Circuit of the Americas and captured his second win last week at Talladega despite only leading the final lap. Chastain had his best finish in a Cup car at Dover last season (15th) and also had top-three finishes there in his last two Xfinity starts.

And a massive shocker: William Byron, one of the Vegas favorites at 8-1, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 10. There are far better values in the 2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 starting grid. Byron also has two victories this season and will enter Sunday's NASCAR Dover race sitting third in the standings.

However, the 24-year-old has finished 15th and 18th in his last two starts and been outside the top 10 in four of his seven career starts there in a Cup car. Byron has been competitive at Dover, but doesn't have a win in 10 career starts at the track scattered over his NASCAR Cup Series (seven), NASCAR Xfinity Series (two) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (one) career.

2022 DuraMAX Drydene 400 odds

Kyle Larson 4-1

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Chase Elliott 8-1

William Byron 8-1

Alex Bowman 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Joey Logano 10-1

Ryan Blaney 12-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Ross Chastain 15-1

Tyler Reddick 18-1

Christopher Bell 22-1

Chase Briscoe 28-1

Kurt Busch 35-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Daniel Suarez 60-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Austin Cindric 60-1

A.J. Allmendinger 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Aric Almirola 100-1

Bubba Wallace 150-1

Chris Buescher 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Cole Custer 200-1

Ryan Preece 200-1

Justin Haley 250-1

Harrison Burton 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Michael McDowell 500-1

Todd Gilliland 1000-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1